Get Selena Gomez's Cool, Feminine Look from Our September Cover

Gomez in a Miu Miu dress, Messika Paris earrings, and Manolo Blahnik sandals. Photographed by Phil Poynter.
ALI PEW
Aug 15, 2017 @ 3:45 pm

September cover star, Selena Gomez knows a thing or two about looks that are equally feminine and sexy. Mixing pink and black in a modern way is the perfect way to do it. Think pretty puffy sleeves, tailored pants, and touches of silver. Keep things a bit minimal with silver jewelry (pearls work great, too) and let the fabric on the bag make the statement. Ground it with metallic heels—a sturdy heel shape keeps it super wearable. 

VIDEO: See Selena Gomez Posing for InStyle's September 2017 Cover

Scroll through and shop pieces to channel Selena Gomez on InStyle's September 2017 cover.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Gathered Peplum Top

Isa Arfen available at Moda Operandi $595 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

Stretch-crepe skinny pant

Tibi available at Net-A-Porter $395 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Metallic leather mules

Loeffler Randall available at Net-A-Porter $395 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

Slim metal earrings

Mango available at Mango $16 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

Taffeta Drawstring Pouch

Clare V. available at Shopbop $145 SHOP NOW

