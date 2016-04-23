How to Get Your Hands on the Lingerie All the Stars are Obsessed with

Nothing has come even close to eclipsing the sheer trend—it's ruled many a red carpet all throughout awards season and events thereafter. And we get it. We understand the allure of upping the sexy quotient with a hint of skin exposure without actually going nude. But leave it to Kendall Jenner, the spearheader of sheer, to take it to the next level by doing away with clothing altogether. During weekend one at Coachella, the model traded in her tops or bikinis for a racy longline black lace bralette—and hardly anything else.

And if you ever questioned the extent of the model's star power, the fact that the bralette sold out the same day pretty much says it all. The sold-out bralette is by Los Angeles-based Scandinavian designer Anine Bing, who has earned the rep of becoming the go-to for cool girls (we mean, she even designed a Coachella capsule collection). In just two short years, her lingerie collection has rapidly expanded from one black lace bra to a 17-piece collection, and it's easy to see why it's so popular. The line has all the hallmarks of everything we love about delicate lingerie—pretty, lacy, and racy—but there's also an emphasis on a flattering fit and versatility.

"When I started my lingerie collection, I wanted to create beautiful lace bras that were feminine and sensual, that could peek through if you wore a deep V-neck T-shirt or a knit that hangs off the shoulder," the designer says. "It’s all about layering and being effortless, and you can wear the pieces with anything. Even if it's hidden, you'll still feel pretty."

Or, in Jenner's case, completely out there. Even though Bing says there was a spike in sales after Jenner's now-infamous Coachella look, she insists that the style was always popular. There are plans to restock the black lace bralette in the fall, along with an introduction of new styles, including lace and mesh bras embroidered with gold and silver metallic threads.

"There are cute and beautiful things coming out soon," Bing coyly says.

In the meantime, shop other celebrity favorites from Anine Bing's lingerie line, from Chrissy Teigen's preferred bodysuit to Jennifer Lawrence's lace-trimmed cami.