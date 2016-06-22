The 10 Pieces You Need to Get Lauren Hutton's Graceful Style

A cover girl who's a model of keeping it simple, Lauren Hutton embodies all-American elegance: elevated yet easy in an approachable palette and fluid, graceful silhouettes that drape just so. It's a look that the style icon has perfected for decades—even as far back as 1978, where she sharpened flowy wide-leg pants (a staple of hers) with a tailored jacket. Clearly, it's a formula that's as chic as it is timeless (see: Hutton in her uniform at the Giorgio Armani dinner from last year, above right).

To copy her style, aim for softly tailored pieces in neutral colors. Finish your look with punky flats, commanding flashes of silver or gold, and a gracious grin (adorable tooth gap not for sale). As for beauty, apply a lightweight foam (our pick: Orlando Pita Play whipped styling foam, $28; ulta.com). to damp strands before blow-drying. The resulting volume will look soft and effortless, not stiff and "done," just like her style M.O.