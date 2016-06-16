The 9 Pieces You Need to Get Alexa Chung's Cool It-Brit Style

There's a reason Alexa Chung is a favorite among street-style photogs on any given day. The perennial It Brit never fails to deliver an on-point, nonchalantly cool outfit that so deftly mixes both tomboy and girlie-girl elements. She keeps us on our toes with romantic English floral frocks one day and then dusted-up denim the next (we mean, she was the mastermind behind her highly successful '70s-inspired denim collab with AG, after all). All of this is why she's our modern muse for the month.

To emulate her look, say yes to her idiosyncratic mix and up the appeal with dynamic extras, like saucer-size shades and glam-rock booties. As for beauty, tousled hair and lived-in liner are musts. Give your lash lines a swipe, then smudge the black ink with a cotton swab (our pick: Eyeko liner, $20; eyeko.com).

Charmed, for sure.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Karen Walker Sunglasses

Karen Walker available at nordstrom.com $320 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

Elizabeth and James Top

Elizabeth and James available at farfetch.com $177 (originally $295) SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Rebecca Taylor Dress

Rebecca Taylor available at rebeccataylor.com $575 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

Lizzie Fortunato Necklace

Lizzie Fortunato available at intermixonline.com $480 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

AG Jeans Shirt

AG Jeans available at agjeans.com $104 (originally $148) SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

White House Black Market Purse

White House Black Market available at whitehouseblackmarket.com $88 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Time Inc Digital Studio

Shoshanna Dress

Shoshanna available at neimanmarcus.com $590 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Stella McCartney Skirt

Stella McCartney available at harrods.com $433 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Marc by Marc Jacobs Boots

Marc by Marc Jacobs available at 6pm.com $246 SHOP NOW

