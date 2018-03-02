How to Dress for St. Patrick's Day Without Looking Like A Bowl of Lucky Charms

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Mar 02, 2018 @ 3:15 pm

Sure, you could pile on shamrock necklaces or throw on a rainbow shirt. But who wants to walk around looking like a box of Lucky Charms? We're finally on board with the fanny pack movement and got that weird sneaker trend down pat. But figuring how to dress for St. Patrick's day ... not so easy.

This year, forget all of the holiday cliches and try something you'd actually wear on a normal day of the year. Take a cue from some of our favorite street style stars, and try these styling tricks, below.

1 of 16 Timur Emek/Getty Images

Add a festive hat

A beret is forever in style no matter the color. Just ask Dior.

2 of 16 Timur Emek/Getty Images

Try a green neutral

For those looking for a subtle St. Patrick's Day outfit, remember khaki is a green, too.

3 of 16 Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

Go for Stripes

Head to the office party in a dress that incorporates the festive color.

4 of 16 Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

Don't be afraid to match

Grab a matching set and add even more colors with a fun jacket.

5 of 16 Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

Opt for something plaid

Keep things subtle with a pair of plaid trousers.

6 of 16 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Use your outerwear

Let your jacket do all of the talking.

7 of 16 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Try a new trend

Don't forget to mix your favorite trends into your look—like pleats or voluminous sleeves.

8 of 16 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Explore neon shades

Don't be shy. Standout with electric green for St. Patrick's Day.

9 of 16 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Think ... small

No need to go crazy. An eye-catching shoe is just enough.

10 of 16 Timur Emek/Getty Images

Thing...big!

Even if it's just a green blazer with jeans, you'll look chic.

11 of 16 Timur Emek/Getty Images

Go full athleisure

Dress them up. Dress them down. Either way, you'll look cute in green track pants.

12 of 16 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Accessorize

It's OK to stick to a mostly green outfit for St. Patrick's Day. But try breaking things up with unexpected accessories.

13 of 16 Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

Don't forget your sunnies

Shades count, too. Try a cat-eye shape.

14 of 16 Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

Take it easy

Throw on a cute wrap dress and call it a day. This isn't rocket science.

15 of 16 Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

Own Your Puffer Jacket

It might be chilly, so test out a chic puff coat.

16 of 16 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Experiment with materials

Leather fabrics are always a good call, even if it's faux.

