How to Take Your Favorite Trends From Winter to Summer

Jul 15, 2013 @ 3:09 pm
Retire Threads, Not Trends!
Just because it's time to put away your winter threads, doesn't mean you have to retire your favorite trends. Take the styles you've loved through the chillier months and make them work for summer with these seamless swaps.
Imaxtree.com; Courtesy Photo
Dark Florals to Bright Buds
What says "summer" more than a garden of colorful flowers? Trade in your favorite dark winter print for neons and pastels, like Erdem did between seasons.
Imaxtree(2)
Get the Look
Polyester, $68; anntaylor.com.
Courtesy
Winter to Summer White
Whitewash your neutrals like Chloe did for a brighter and crisper look.
Imaxtree(2)
Get the Look
J.Crew skirt, cotton, $98; jcrew.com.
Courtesy
Chunky Knits to Open Weaves
Sweaters for summer? Yes! Pile on the layers like Helmut Lang with lightweight pieces that will get you through those occasionally brisk August nights.
Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images, Mark Von Holden/Mark Von Holden/ Getty Images
Get the Look
Michael Kors sweater, cotton-polyester, $100; net-a-porter.com.
Courtesy
Oxblood to Flame
Like oxblood before it, flame is having a moment in a big way. This fiery hue spiced up Roksanda Ilincic's runway, and would do the same for your closet.
Imaxtree(2)
Get the Look
Oasis dress, crepe, $90; oasis.com.
Courtesy
Cold- to Warm-Weather Leather
Closed-toe boots and button-up leather jackets may be too hot for the dog days of summer, but shorts and shells are not off-limits. Lighter colors and relaxed shapes guarantee that you'll look as seasonal as Salvatore Ferragamo's models.
Imaxtree(2)
Get the Look
Zara shorts, viscose-polyester, $60; zara.com.
Courtesy
