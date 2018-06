We've said it before and we'll say it again: It's difficult to talk about fall fashion without bringing up turtlenecks. The high-neck piece was easily the most prevalent article of clothing on the runway, dominating almost every collection in some form.

And, as it turns out, it's also probably the most underrated layering tool out there. Designers gave the cold-weather piece a liberal attitude for the season, layering it under everything from polos to one-pieces. Some, like Erdem Moralioglu of the eponymous line Erdem, left it alone and, instead, unexpectedly paired it with an exquisite evening skirt for a fancy night out (above, right). Others took it as an opportunity to transition summerwear into a winter one. Mara Hoffman, for one, cold-proofed a cut-out dress with a turtleneck and knee-high suede boots (left).

Find out all the different ways to make the most out of your turtleneck for fall and winter with these inspired looks, ahead.

PHOTOS: 9 Ways to Style a Turtleneck for Fall