New Year, New You! Shake Up Your Look in 10 Minutes Or Less

Out with the old, in with the new! The end of every year usually prompts us all to make changes for the 12 months ahead, but this time, we're having fun with our resolutions -- and our looks! For 2014, we're resolving to take more style risks, and just because the effect is striking, that doesn't mean you have to spend hours primping -- especially if you're also resolving to spend more time living it up. We asked InStyle staffers for their instant beauty pick-me-ups that you can achieve in under 10 minutes. Not only will 2014 bring on new opportunities, but you'll be wearing a bold new makeup look to take them on!

1 of 7 Tony Latham, Dyad Photography

See a New You

“Hipster glasses and coral gloss give my work look a bit of fun.”-Claire Stern, editorial assistant
No. 29 glasses, $129; rowleyeyewear.com. YSL Lipstick in No. 36, $34; yslbeautyus.com.
2 of 7 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Score Serious Shine

When strands get dry in the winter, try this tip to make them gleam a la Sofia Vergara’s soft waves: “In between trims I do at-home glossing with John Frieda’s Luminous Glaze ($10; drugstore.com).” -Jennifer Ferrise, editorial assistant
3 of 7 Dyad Photography

Glow While You Work

For that I-just-returned-from-vacation look, keep self-tanning towelettes in your desk. “They build a subtle bronze in a couple of hours.” -Angelique Serrano, beauty director
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Glow Pad, $34/20 pads, $45/8 pads for body; sephora.com.
4 of 7 Lucas Visser, Brian Henn

Maximize a Manicure

When dark nails begin to feel drab, detail them with gold. “I dip the tip of a bobby pin into the polish and neatly dot it on.” -Sheryl George, associate beauty editor
OPI nail lacquer in Incognito in Sausalito, $9; ulta.com. Butter London Nail Lacquer in Marbs, $15 butterlondon.com.
5 of 7 Debbie Vanstory/Startraksphoto

Upgrade Your Updo

Put down the hairspray and pick up a headband! “I love to sparkle, and a crystal-embellished band delivers just the right amount.”-Glynis Costin, West Coast bureau chief
6 of 7 Brian Henn

Pamper Your Pout

“When I want to freshen up, I slather on Burt’s Bees Rhubarb Lip Shimmer ($5; burtsbees.com). It’s made with peppermint, so it perks me right up. An added benefit? Fresh breath!” -Wendy Wallace, fashion market director
7 of 7 Dyad Photography

Electrify Your Eyes

“Using bright shadows in place of normal black or brown eyeliner makes the color of my blue eyes stand out. I line my upper lids with cobalt, then dab chartreuse at the inner corners.” -Jennifer Mason, copy chief
Nars Duo eye shadow in Rated R, $34; narscosmetics.com.

