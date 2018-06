How to: Pick the Right Lip Color

Lipstick, like clothing, has become seasonless-matching your own coloring is the goal now. Roughly, cooler tones (those on the bluer end of the spectrum) work better for fairer skin, and warmer tones (those closer to red and orange) work best for darker tones like Jessica Alba's olive complexion.BUY ONLINE NOWVincent Longo Velvet Riche rejuvenating lipstick in Fore-Plush, $23; at sephora.com Check out Style 101 for more of what every stylish woman needs to know!