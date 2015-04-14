Hollywood's A-List Stylists Reveal How to Transition Your Wardrobe from Winter to Spring

When it comes to the subject of style, no one is more well versed than Hollywood's top stylists. After all, they're responsible for knowing the ins and outs of the industry, forecasting fashion trends (this season, next season, and beyond), and perfecting camera-ready looks for their A-list clientele.

We turned to three of fashion's biggest names riddle us the style question that befuddles us every time, year after year: How do we gracefully transition a wardrobe from winter to spring? With this in mind, each pieced together a checklist of their key on-trend pieces for spring that blend function (like lightweight jackets for those tricky in-between weather days) and fashion (denim flares—so in line with this season's '70s movement).

Kemal Harris, one-half of the styling duo Kemal Harris and Karla Welch, whose clients include Robin Wright and Olivia Wilde, selected a statement-making Etro jacket, rainbow reflective Victoria Beckham aviators that complement spring pastels, and a minty fresh mini Fendi bag (above).

From military jackets to wool ponchos, see what the Harris and other celebrity stylists are shopping for this spring.

Stylist: Kemal Harris

Harris is one-half of the power styling duo of Kemal Harris and Karla Welch. Together, they have knocked out hits at every major red carpet event. Harris's clients include Robin Wright (both on the red carpet and on screen), Olivia WildeElisabeth Moss, and Idina Menzel.

A Statement Spring Jacket

"Love this beaded fringe Etro jacket—the colored suede (a huge trend this season) is so great for spring." Etro jacket, $6,150; net-a-porter.com

Wide-Leg Pants

"I'm truly obsessed with these wide-leg trousers. Style them with a short-sleeve lightweight crew-neck sweater and platform heels." Derek Lam pants, $1,190; net-a-porter.com

A Light Cotton Layer

"Or wear this crisp Theory blouse with a pair of high-waist wide-leg pants, tucked in and buttoned up!" Theory shirt, $225; theory.com

Rainbow-Reflective Shades

"The color of these sunglasses complement all the pastels we've been seeing for spring." Victoria Beckham sunglasses, $555; net-a-porter.com

A Pop of Spring-Happy Color

"This minty-fresh Fendi bag makes me forget all about winter!" Fendi bag, $1,550; net-a-porter.com

Stylist: Elizabeth Stewart

Stewart is a styling genius, and she has an incredible star-studded client base to show for it. Jessica Chastain, Amanda Seyfried, Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett, and Sandra Bullock are just a few of the A-listers on her roster.

A Medium-Weight Jacket

"An army green jacket is the perfect weight for in-between weather. Wear it over jeans and a tank or add contrast with a flowy dress." Current/Elliott jacket, $270; net-a-porter.com

A Leather Jacket Substitute

"This cropped twill jacket is a great alternative to the leather jacket that most people already own. Swap out your winter coat for this topper, which works layered over a dress or pants." Saint Laurent jacket, $2,450; net-a-porter.com

A Summery Knit

"I love a nautical sweater for in-between weather because the vibe reads ocean and breezy, but it still keeps you warm!" Sonia Rykiel sweater, $1,210; net-a-porter.com

A Transitional Denim Skirt

"This denim mini looks great with tights, flat boots, and a chunky sweater. In Los Angeles where the weather can warm up in minutes, I’ll wear a tank underneath the sweater and take off the tights when temps rise." Mother skirt, $165; motherdenim.com

Stylists: Emily Current and Meritt Elliott

Not only do Emily Current and Meritt Elliott serve as stylists to stars like Jessica Alba, Emma Roberts, and Reese Witherspoon, but they're also the original masterminds behind the cult-favorite denim line Current/ElliottAnd they've recently funneled their styling prowess into a new brand, The Great

A Pastel Wool Felt Hat

"We are hat lovers to the core and were happy to see so many wide-brimmed toppers on the runway. Choose a pastel version to add a little spring attitude to a simple look like jeans and a white shirt." Janessa Leone hat, $181; janessaleone.com

'90s-Inspired Round Frames

"We're obsessed with a rounder '90s-inspired sunglass frame. It is, surprisingly, a flattering shape, and it instantly brings new life to simpler outfits." Ray-Ban sunglasses, $250; nordstrom.com

A Wool Poncho

"A poncho is a cozy jacket alternative. Pair one against denim flares in a nod to the '70s, or with your skinny jeans and a tee for a Baja-inspired vibe." By Malene Birger poncho, $695; net-a-porter.com

An Updated Army Jacket

"Transitioning out of winter into spring requires layering, and one of our favorite layering pieces is an army jacket. Luckily, there are lots of new proportions on the market, from long to hooded. Our favorite is this swingy army jacket from our new line The Great. It's cropped and adds some swingy volume to long flares or your trusty skinny jeans." The Great. jacket, $375; shopbop.com

Wide-Leg Jeans

"A wide leg (not a bell bottom) is a must-have spring jean silhouette. It should fit snug through the hips but open up to wide leg above the knee. Love these with a platform sandal." Stella McCartney jeans, $595; net-a-porter.com

A Fringed Bag

"The '70s are making a comeback and what says '70s more than suede fringe? This tiny bucket bag adds just the right amount of woodstock to a cute spring dress." Saint Laurent bucket bag, $1,990; barneys.com

