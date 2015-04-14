Hollywood's A-List Stylists Reveal How to Transition Your Wardrobe from Winter to Spring

When it comes to the subject of style, no one is more well versed than Hollywood's top stylists. After all, they're responsible for knowing the ins and outs of the industry, forecasting fashion trends (this season, next season, and beyond), and perfecting camera-ready looks for their A-list clientele.

We turned to three of fashion's biggest names riddle us the style question that befuddles us every time, year after year: How do we gracefully transition a wardrobe from winter to spring? With this in mind, each pieced together a checklist of their key on-trend pieces for spring that blend function (like lightweight jackets for those tricky in-between weather days) and fashion (denim flares—so in line with this season's '70s movement).

Kemal Harris, one-half of the styling duo Kemal Harris and Karla Welch, whose clients include Robin Wright and Olivia Wilde, selected a statement-making Etro jacket, rainbow reflective Victoria Beckham aviators that complement spring pastels, and a minty fresh mini Fendi bag (above).

From military jackets to wool ponchos, see what the Harris and other celebrity stylists are shopping for this spring.

PHOTOS: Hollywood Stylists on the Wardrobe Updates You Need to Transition From Winter to Spring