How to Get Isabelle Huppert's Chic French Style

Jennifer Lourie/Getty
InStyle Staff
May 12, 2017 @ 9:00 am

She’s been called the French Meryl Streep, and her style is equally revered. Case in point: Huppert's sparkly sherbet spin on black tie.

Courtesy; Time Inc. Digtal Studio

Shop the look (clockwise from left): Diane von Furstenberg silk dress, $1,300; preorder at dvf.com. Honora freshwater cultured pearl, sterling silver, crystal, hematite, and spinel earrings, $410; baileybanksandbiddle.com. Deux Lux embroidered mesh clutch, $80; shopbop.com. Maje lurex skirt, $220; maje.com. SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker satin pumps, $395; net-a-porter.com.

Courtesy; Time Inc. Digtal Studio

Shop the look (clockwise from left): Noon by Noor satin skirt, $576; bysymphony.com. Danielle Foster leather clutch, $218 (originally $311); shopbop.com. Gas Bijoux sterling silver bracelet, $116; shopbop.com. Gucci Sheer Lipstick in Gerbera, $40; saks.com. Vince velvet T-shirt, $40 (originally $275); nordstromrack.com for similar style. Emporio Armani satin and leather slingbacks, $825; armani.com for similar style. Lela Rose cotton top, $520 (originally $595); net-a-porter.com for similar style. Kenneth Jay Lane crystal and silver-plated ring, $50 (was $125); jcpenney.com.

For more stories like this, pick up InStyle's June issue, on newsstands and available for digital download May 12.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!