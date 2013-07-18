What to Wear in 100-Degree Weather (And Still Look Good)

It’s a scorcher! With temperatures climbing to an unbearable boiling point across the nation—even surpassing 105 degrees for some—we’re doing everything we can to cool off. Since we can't stick ice cubes in our braids during work hours, we're making smart sartorial choices our other go-to. Get on board by: (1) Looking for breathable fabrics, like cotton or linen, that won’t cling; (2) Going sleeveless whenever you can to avoid sweat stains; and (3) Opting for light colors (think: white and pastels) because they reflect light. Darker hues tend to absorb the most heat. With that said, we rounded up 11 fashion finds to melt-proof your look—and keep you looking fresh despite a heat wave.

A Trendy Crop Top

Pair this flowy coral tank with a high waisted skirt to keep the look work appropriate.

Topshop, $24; topshop.com.
Printed Shorts

Take on the tiki motif with this pair of neon pink printed shorts.

J. Crew, $65; jcrew.com.
A Sleeveless Shirt

The laidback fit and light chambray fabric make this sleeveless top perfect for hot-weather days.

Madewell, $60; madewell.com.
Colorful Sunnies

Shade your eyes from harmful UV rays with these oversized sunglasses that are wonderfully named, ‘Watermelon.’

Cutler and Gross, $500; cutlerandgross.com.
A Printed Sundress

Printed pieces make instant outfits for when it’s too hot to think.

Reiss, $115; reiss.com.
A Floppy Hat

The wide-brimmed straw hat does a good job at serving as a portable shade.

Joe Fresh, $14; joefresh.com.
A Bright Skater Skirt

Slip on a bright swingy skirt for a pop of color when it is too hot for maxis.

Club Monaco, $140; clubmonaco.com.
Some Statement Earrings

Hair swept back into a top knot or ponytail? Decorate the empty space with gold danglers.

Karen London, $80; karenlondon.com.
An Easy Breezy Romper

Keep cool in an all-white lightweight jumpsuit with pretty eyelet detailing.

Joie, $248; joie.com.
A Scarf With UV Protection

This moisture-wicking headband is designed to block UV rays. Plus, it doubles as a scarf.

Buff, $23; rei.com.
Bejweled Sandals

Step into no-fuss sandals in a lovely shade of mint green.

DV by Dolce Vita, $50; dolcevita.com.

