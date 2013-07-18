What to Wear in 100-Degree Weather (And Still Look Good)

It’s a scorcher! With temperatures climbing to an unbearable boiling point across the nation—even surpassing 105 degrees for some—we’re doing everything we can to cool off. Since we can't stick ice cubes in our braids during work hours, we're making smart sartorial choices our other go-to. Get on board by: (1) Looking for breathable fabrics, like cotton or linen, that won’t cling; (2) Going sleeveless whenever you can to avoid sweat stains; and (3) Opting for light colors (think: white and pastels) because they reflect light. Darker hues tend to absorb the most heat. With that said, we rounded up 11 fashion finds to melt-proof your look—and keep you looking fresh despite a heat wave.

