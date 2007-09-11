How To Care for Your Handbag

ZIPPERS Keep these fasteners working smoothly by running a piece of natural beeswax (found in hardware stores) over a zipper's open teeth.
EXTERIORS Leather, of course, is a skin, so keep it happy and moisturized with a leather conditioning cream. There's no reason to treat it with a protectant or a silicone spray. Caught in the rain? Run for cover, then dab-don't wipe-moisture away.
HANDLES AND STRAPS Residue from lotions can discolor and age material—another good reason to keep hands clean. Also, don't overstuff a bag; too much weight can weaken stitching or damage straps.
Nigel Cox
Alligator
Keep your alligator or crocodile bag supple by applying a leather conditioner (like Apple Brand). Use a soft, lint-free fabric like a sheepskin knit (found in shoe repair shops) and test conditioner in an inconspicuous place before using all over.
Marianna Day Massey/Zuma
Suede
A suede brush can do wonders, but for serious stains, it's best to see a pro. When storing, wrap leather handles or straps in cloth so they don't rest against the suede and leave blotches.
Westcom/Starmax
Fabric
Cloth bags attract dust, so when you're done using a bag for the season, give it a light dusting with a lint roller before storing covered. For deeper stains or markings, take to a repair shop.
Ash Knotek/Zuma
Snakeskin
Experts warn against using any type of product on snakeskin, which is quite fragile. Over time, scales will begin to lift. When that happens, you can have the bag lacquered, but the treatment may change the appearance of the scales.
Tsuni/Gamma
Patent Leather
Separate light patent leathers from darker-hued bags to avoid discoloration. To clean, take a piece of cheesecloth, dampen with a bit of white vinegar and rub. Wipe off with a clean piece of fabric.
Paul Fenton/Zuma
Tips
Flannel dust bags, which often come with higher-end handbags, are a must when it comes to storage. Don't have one on hand? A soft cotton pillowcase works well.
Help your bag retain its shape by placing loosely balled-up, white, acid-free tissue paper or bubble wrap inside it when it's not in use.
If your bag is looking dull, our experts suggest a neutral polish like Meltonian by Kiwi ($3; at specialty shoe stores), which is safe for any color leather and should be applied with a soft piece of fabric like cheesecloth, then wiped off with a clean, dry piece of the same material.
Find the perfect bag
Time Inc. Digital Studio
1 of
8
Advertisement
1 of 7Nigel Cox
ZIPPERS Keep these fasteners working smoothly by running a piece of natural beeswax (found in hardware stores) over a zipper's open teeth.
EXTERIORS Leather, of course, is a skin, so keep it happy and moisturized with a leather conditioning cream. There's no reason to treat it with a protectant or a silicone spray. Caught in the rain? Run for cover, then dab-don't wipe-moisture away.
HANDLES AND STRAPS Residue from lotions can discolor and age material—another good reason to keep hands clean. Also, don't overstuff a bag; too much weight can weaken stitching or damage straps.
Advertisement
2 of 7Marianna Day Massey/Zuma
Alligator
Keep your alligator or crocodile bag supple by applying a leather conditioner (like Apple Brand). Use a soft, lint-free fabric like a sheepskin knit (found in shoe repair shops) and test conditioner in an inconspicuous place before using all over.
3 of 7Westcom/Starmax
Suede
A suede brush can do wonders, but for serious stains, it's best to see a pro. When storing, wrap leather handles or straps in cloth so they don't rest against the suede and leave blotches.
Advertisement
4 of 7Ash Knotek/Zuma
Fabric
Cloth bags attract dust, so when you're done using a bag for the season, give it a light dusting with a lint roller before storing covered. For deeper stains or markings, take to a repair shop.
Advertisement
5 of 7Tsuni/Gamma
Snakeskin
Experts warn against using any type of product on snakeskin, which is quite fragile. Over time, scales will begin to lift. When that happens, you can have the bag lacquered, but the treatment may change the appearance of the scales.
Advertisement
6 of 7Paul Fenton/Zuma
Patent Leather
Separate light patent leathers from darker-hued bags to avoid discoloration. To clean, take a piece of cheesecloth, dampen with a bit of white vinegar and rub. Wipe off with a clean piece of fabric.
Advertisement
7 of 7Time Inc. Digital Studio
Tips
Flannel dust bags, which often come with higher-end handbags, are a must when it comes to storage. Don't have one on hand? A soft cotton pillowcase works well.
Help your bag retain its shape by placing loosely balled-up, white, acid-free tissue paper or bubble wrap inside it when it's not in use.
If your bag is looking dull, our experts suggest a neutral polish like Meltonian by Kiwi ($3; at specialty shoe stores), which is safe for any color leather and should be applied with a soft piece of fabric like cheesecloth, then wiped off with a clean, dry piece of the same material.
Find the perfect bag
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.