How To Care for Your Handbag

Tips

Flannel dust bags, which often come with higher-end handbags, are a must when it comes to storage. Don't have one on hand? A soft cotton pillowcase works well.



Help your bag retain its shape by placing loosely balled-up, white, acid-free tissue paper or bubble wrap inside it when it's not in use.



If your bag is looking dull, our experts suggest a neutral polish like Meltonian by Kiwi ($3; at specialty shoe stores), which is safe for any color leather and should be applied with a soft piece of fabric like cheesecloth, then wiped off with a clean, dry piece of the same material.





