How to Snag Alessandra Ambrosio's Supermodel Style

Taylor Hill/Getty
Kim Duong
Apr 11, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

When you think supermodel, there’s no doubt Alessandra Ambrosio is one of the perfectly sculpted faces to pop up in your mind. I mean, just look at her (we’ll give you a moment to stare at the image above).

VIDEO: Get That Body: Alessandra Ambrosio

 

Welcome back. In the case of Ambrosio, being a top model certainly has its perks—exposure to impeccable fashion is certainly one of them. So it’s no wonder her fashion sense is top notch and, frankly, super enviable. So much so we just gotta have it. From her ultra glam and ultra sexy red carpet looks to her street style worthy off-duty ensembles (I mean, who could ever forget this velvet look? Answer: no one, no one ever), Ambrosio has the style we covet.

So naturally, we've put together a brief 101 on how to snag Alessandra Ambrosio’s sexy supermodel style.

1 of 11 Anthony Harvey/Getty

THE LOOK: SIMMERING RED CARPET

When it comes to gala-dressing, think sexy. In fact, think super sexy and go for something with a luxe sheen and a figure-hugging silhouette—bonus points if there’s a thigh-high slit! Don’t be afraid to go full-on glamour with the accessories either. The more glimmer, the better.

2 of 11 Courtesy

DOLCE & GABBANA GOWN

$6,995 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

ROSS SIMONS EMERALD AND DIAMOND EARRINGS

$597 (originally $795) SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

EDDIE BORGO SILVER CHAIN BRACELET

$315 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

VINCE CAMUTO SATIN SANDALS

$110 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Timur Emek/Getty

THE LOOK: NEXT LEVEL OFF-DUTY

Take a page from Ambrosio’s book and up the ante on your off-duty looks. No need to go all out, just start with a simple base: perhaps a monochromatic ensemble. Then throw on a one-and-done piece—for Ambrosio, it’s a statement jacket.

7 of 11 Courtesy

ZAR MOTO JACKET

$300 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

H&M TURTLENECK

$15 (originally $18) SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

ELIE SAAB MAXI SKIRT

$1,216 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

STELLA LUNA ANKLE BOOTS

$765 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

SAINT LAURENT SAC DE JOUR TOTE

$3,250 SHOP NOW

