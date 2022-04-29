This Supermodel-Approved Brand Has Over 87 Million Views on TikTok, and It Just Launched at Nordstrom
Knowingly or not, you've probably seen this brand grace your phone or TV screen a time or two. Whether you've spotted it on Cassie in that scene from Euphoria, Jennifer Lopez, Khloé Kardashian, or various supermodels, the brand has truly made its way onto some of the most famous faces in Hollywood. And now it's a whole lot easier to shop; the UK-based brand, House of CB, launched at Nordstrom, so you can easily shop the brand's most viral clothes.
It's most known for curve-accentuating corsets, draped fabric, sexy cutouts, and form-fitting silhouettes, mixing vintage, ultra-feminine Bridgerton styles with skin-tight Y2K vibes.
To highlight every time a celebrity has worn House of CB would take too long, so we'll just name a few of our favorites. In true Karashian style, Khloé Kardashian stunned wearing the brand's ultra-curve-hugging latex bustier bodysuit and matching brown high-waisted leggings. In Season 2 of Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney wore the brand's ruched mini Ella dress and posed in it for a dressing room mirror selfie. Of course, we can't forget the time Queen Bey went to a charity ball wearing the brand's dark teal gown with a plunging neckline. Chrissy Teigen wore a more cozy style: a brown fuzzy cardigan with a white dress and tan knee-high boots. We also can't forget the various supermodels and influencers who have worn the brand, including Emily Ratajkowski in a pair of sexy cutout brown pants, Camila Coelho in a brown corset crop top, and Matilda Djerf in an ultra-revealing LBD — available now at Nordstrom for $225).
And while so often it can be hard to get the exact same look as celebrities without breaking the bank (as they're typically dressed in full designer), thanks to House of CB's mid-level price point, these styles are attainable for everyone.
Beyond being loved by celebs, the brand is also incredibly popular on TikTok. The hashtag House of CB has 91.4 million views, with several viral videos of shoppers raving over a purchase from the brand. For example, TikTok star @cheriemadeleine showcased a video wearing several items, racking up 342.8 thousand views.If you're in the mood to wear a show-stopping outfit that's already been celeb-approved, keep scrolling to shop House of CB, starting at $195 on Nordstrom.
Shop now: $255; nordstrom.com
Shop now: $239; nordstrom.com
Shop now: $269; nordstrom.com
Shop now: $225; nordstrom.com