This Supermodel-Approved Brand Has Over 87 Million Views on TikTok, and It Just Launched at Nordstrom

To highlight every time a celebrity has worn House of CB would take too long, so we'll just name a few of our favorites. In true Karashian style, Khloé Kardashian stunned wearing the brand's ultra-curve-hugging latex bustier bodysuit and matching brown high-waisted leggings. In Season 2 of Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney wore the brand's ruched mini Ella dress and posed in it for a dressing room mirror selfie. Of course, we can't forget the time Queen Bey went to a charity ball wearing the brand's dark teal gown with a plunging neckline. Chrissy Teigen wore a more cozy style: a brown fuzzy cardigan with a white dress and tan knee-high boots. We also can't forget the various supermodels and influencers who have worn the brand, including Emily Ratajkowski in a pair of sexy cutout brown pants, Camila Coelho in a brown corset crop top, and Matilda Djerf in an ultra-revealing LBD — available now at Nordstrom for $225).