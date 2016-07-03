This Brand Has the Best Going-Out Clothes (Gigi, J.Lo, and Khloe Are Obsessed)

Getting ready for a date or a night of club-hopping with the squad? Meet the House of CB, the London-based brand that's stocked with of-the-moment bodysuits, fitted bandage dresses, sleek suits—basically everything you would ever need for a sexy night out. It's why this brand has become the go-to for stars who want to give their usual red carpet looks an extra something, if you know what we mean.

Gigi Hadid once turned heads in a racy (read: unforgettable) House of CB bodysuit that was half a turtleneck, half a bralette, styling it with a double-slit skirt. As for Jennifer Lopez, she looks to the brand to supply her with curve-hugging pieces to show off her enviably toned physique. 

But the best part about the brand? Nothing rings over $220. From Kylie Jenner to Demi Lovato, see the brand's celebrity fanbase and shop their looks at houseofcb.com. Your next night-out look, done.

1 of 8 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Khloe Kardashian in "Martinique" Dress

Slip on a form-fitting dress in a bold hue—perfect for when you want a fitted silhouette in a fresh summery shade.

House of CB available at houseofcb.com $179 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Demi Lovato in "Eloise" Bodysuit

Give your suit a hit of sex appeal with a black lace bodysuit  This bodysuit is so popular, J.Lo has worn this style as well. 

House of CB available at houseofcb.com $56 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Jerod Harris/WireImage

Keke Palmer in "Lorenza" Bodysuit and "Federica" Skirt

Pair a plunging bodysuit with a leather pencil skirt in complentary shades for a streamlined look.

House of CB available at houseofcb.com $114 each SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Ethan Miller/Getty

Hailey Baldwin in "Arnaude" Dress

Bring out your inner sex kitten with a bustier dress that has a thigh-high slit. 

House of CB available at houseofcb.com $142 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Jim Spellman/WireImage

Gigi Hadid in "Malla" Bodysuit

Create the illusion of a dress by styling a bodysuit with a skirt (or a jumpsuit, with pants!).

House of CB available at houseofcb.com $70 (originally $99) SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Roy Rochlin/Getty

Victoria Justice in "Kristiana" Dress

If you love capes, try slit sleeves—they add a dramatic flair without the additional layer of fabric.

House of CB available at houseofcb.com $185 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Vanessa Hudgens in "Adiran" Dress

Sheer sleeves? Check. Plunging neckline? Check. Thigh-high slit? Check. This maxi dress has it all.

House of CB available at houseofcb.com $214 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Michael Becker/FOX via Getty

Jennifer Lopez in "Anuki" Dress

When the queen of sexy (hello, plunging Versace dress!) dons a style, you know it's going to hug your curves in the best way possible. As usual, J.Lo doesn't disappoint!

House of CB available at houseofcb.com $214 SHOP NOW

