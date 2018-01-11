23 Photos of the World’s Hottest Tennis Players

Olivia Bahou
Jan 11, 2018 @ 3:45 pm

The 2018 Australian Open starts on Monday, Jan. 15 in Melbourne, and even if you’re not a tennis fan, the tournament brings a lot to look forward to. Set in the heart of Melbourne, with stunning views of the city visible in alost every aerial shot of the coverage, the Australian Open is the site of some of the hottest action of tennis season.

Between the celebrities who come out for the Australian Open each year and the hunky men on the court, it’s hard to decide where to focus our attention. From the adorable Spaniard Rafael Nadal to the humble Swiss Roger Federer, Serbian firecracker Novak Djokovic to the lovable Czech Tomas Berdych, some of the Open’s best contenders for the men’s singles title could double as male models. Plus, those major muscles certainly don’t hurt their swoon-worthy factor.

Get excited for the action at the Grand Slam tournament by scrolling through our gallery of the world’s hottest men’s tennis players—plus, what you need to know about each tennis star.

Tune in to catch the Australian Open from Jan. 15 to Jan. 28.

1 of 23 David Ramos/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal

Home country: Spain
Fun fact: He stars in Shakira's "Gypsy" music video.

2 of 23 Mike Stobe/Getty Images for USTA

Roger Federer

Home country: Switzerland
Fun fact: He is scared of roller coasters.

3 of 23 Martin Divisek/VLP/isifa/Getty Images

Tomas Berdych

Home country: Czech Republic
Fun fact: He is a brand ambassador for H&M.

4 of 23 Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Fabio Fognini

Home country: Italy
Fun fact: His favorite ice cream flavor is vanilla.

5 of 23 NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic

Home country: Serbia
Fun fact: He only drinks his water warm.

6 of 23 adidas via Getty Images

Andy Murray

Home country: Great Britain
Fun fact: He never travels without his PlayStation.

7 of 23 Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images

Andreas Seppi

Home country: Italy
Fun fact: Despite being born in Italy, his mother tongue is German.

8 of 23 Michael Regan/Getty Images

John Isner

Home country: USA
Fun fact: He is the winner of the longest match in tennis history.

9 of 23 Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images

Feliciano Lopez

Home country: Spain
Fun fact: He is left-handed.

10 of 23 Alex Grimm/Getty Images for adidas

Fernando Verdasco

Home country: Spain
Fun fact: His dog is named Bono Bono.

11 of 23 KARIM JAAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

David Ferrer

Home country: Spain
Fun fact: He loves reading and his favorite book is Arturo Perez-Reverte's La Reina del Sur.

12 of 23 Al Bello/Getty Images

Stan Wawrinka

Home country: Switzerland
Fun fact: He's a huge ice hockey fan and roots for his hometown team, Lausanne HC.

13 of 23 Julian Finney/Getty Images

Bernard Tomic

Home country: Australia
Fun fact: He was actually born in Germany.

14 of 23 Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Gilles Simon

Home country: France
Fun fact: His favorite film is Inception.

15 of 23 Julian Finney/Getty Images

Grigor Dimitrov

Home country: Bulgaria
Fun fact: He once dated tennis star Maria Sharapova.

16 of 23 Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for WTA

Nick Kyrgios

Home country: Australia
Fun fact: In 2015 when he was 19, he became the first teenager to make two Grand Slam quarterfinals since 2001.

17 of 23 Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images

Kei Nishikori

Home country: Japan
Fun fact: Uniqlo, Wilson, Adidas, and Tag Heuer are his sponsors.

18 of 23 Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Philipp Kohlschreiber

Home country: Germany
Fun fact: The tennis star is also a golf enthusiast.

19 of 23

Richard Gasquet

Home country: France
Fun fact: Nicknamed "Baby Federer," Gasquet was already playing tennis at the age of four.

20 of 23 Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Benoit Paire

Home country: France
Fun fact: He was voted Comeback Player of the Year in 2015 after being sidelined by a knee injury.

21 of 23 FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Milos Raonic

Home country: Canada
Fun fact: He got his start playing tennis at summer camp.

22 of 23 LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images

Jerzy Janowicz

Home country: Poland
Fun fact: Both of his parents were professional volleyball players.

23 of 23 Oleg Nikishin/Epsilon/Getty Images

Dmitry Tursunov

Home country: Russia
Fun fact: He loves to play practical jokes on fellow players.

