The Hottest 2014 World Cup Soccer Players—Out of Their Uniforms!

Nika Vagner
Jun 15, 2014

The 2014 FIFA World Cup fever has officially began, and we have the hots for these players both on and off the field.

These hunks are living up to the high standards set by the one and only David Beckham. It's no secret that soccer players are some of the best looking professional athletes, and their frames are made for designer clothing and underwear. We've seen plenty of photos of them in their official uniforms, now here is our chance to admire them off the field.

Click through our gallery to meet the studs who have perfected their bodies in the name of sport!

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Fun fact: Named after former U.S. President, Ronald Reagan.
Age: 29
Height: 6'1''
Forward, Portugal
Plays for Spanish club Real Madrid
Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique

Fun fact: His girlfriend is the mega pop-star Shakira.
Age: 27
Height: 6'4''
Defender, Spain
Plays for Spanish club FC Barcelona
Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud

Fun fact: A style icon in his country, sometimes called 'the French Beckham.'
Age: 27
Height: 6'4''
Forward, France
Plays for English club Arsenal
4 of 26 Courtesy

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior

Fun fact: The only Brazilian athlete to ever grace the cover of Time magazine. Age: 22
Height: 5'9''
Forward, Brazil
Plays for Spanish club FC Barcelona
Jan Vertonghen

Jan Vertonghen

Fun Fact: He was a member of Belgium's 2008 Olympic squad in Beijing.
Age: 27
Height: 6'2''
Defender, Belgium
Plays as a defender for English club Tottenham Hotspur
Lukas Podolski

Lukas Podolski

Fun fact: He is famous for his quote that ''football is like chess, only without the dice.''
Age: 29
Height 6'0''
Forward, Germany
Plays for Premier League club Arsenal
James Troisi

James Troisi

Fun fact: Playing in the World Cup is his childhood dream come true.
Age: 25
Height: 5'11''
Midfielder, Australia
Plays for Italian club Atalanta.
Mathew Ryan

Mathew Ryan

Fun fact: Known to his fans as Maty.
Age: 22
v Goal Keeper, Australia
Plays for Australian Club Brugge
Fernando Gago

Fernando Gago

Fun fact: His nickname is El Pintita (''the little one trying to look good'').
Age: 28
Height: 5'9''
Midfielder, Argentina
Plays for Argentine club Boca Juniors
Joe Hart

Joe Hart

Goalkeeper, England
Plays for England club Manchester City
Height: 6'5''
Age: 27
Fun fact: Always has face moisturizer, deodorant, fragrance and hair product in his dressing room.
11 of 26 Courtesy

Oscar dos Santos Emboaba Júnior

Fun fact: Is married to his childhood sweetheart.
Age: 22
Height 5'11''
Midfielder, Brazil
Plays for Premier League club Chelsea
Andrea Pirlo

Andrea Pirlo

Fun fact: Loves the cinema, and his favorite director is Woody Allen.
Age: 35
Height 5'10''
Midfielder, Italy
Plays for Italian club Juventus
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Fun Fact: Goodwill ambassador for UNICEF.
Age: 26
Height: 5'7''
Forward, Argentina
Plays for Spanish club FC Barcelona
Didier Drogba

Didier Drogba

Fun fact: Played a key role in bringing peace to his country.
Age: 36
Height: 6'2''
Forward, Ivory Coast
Plays for Turkish club Galatasaray
Aleksandr Kerzhakov

Aleksandr Kerzhakov

Fun fact: Was the torchbearer in the Sochi 2014 Olympics
Age: 31
Height: 5'9''
Forward, Russia
Plays for Russian club Zenit
Wesley Sneijder

Wesley Sneijder

Fun fact: Comes from a family of soccer players, his father and older brother were players and his younger brother still plays for a team.
Age: 30
Height: 5'7''
Midfielder, Netherlands
Plays for Turkish club Galatasaray
Gabriel Achilier

Gabriel Achilier

Fun fact: Can play several different positions on the soccer field.
Age: 29
Height: 5'11''
Defender, Ecuador
Plays for Ecuadorian club Emelec
Juan Mata

Juan Mata

Fun fact: Calls his mom before each game.
Age: 26
Height: 5'7''
Midfielder, Spain
Plays for English club Manchester United
Keisuke Honda

Keisuke Honda

Fun fact: Given the nickname 'Emperor Keisuke' for his stylish displays on the field.
Age: 27
Height 6'0''
Midfielder, Japan
Plays for Milan club Serie A
Graham Zusi

Graham Zusi

Fun Fact: His college major was Criminology and he might have entered the CIA if he hadn't pursued a soccer career. Age: 27 Height: 5'10'' Midfielder, USA Plays for Sporting Kansas City
Aleksander Kokorin

Aleksander Kokorin

Fun fact: Prefers to play with his right foot, joining 107 other forwards playing in the World Cup. Age: 23 Height: 6?0? Forward, Russia Play for Russian club FC Dynamo Moscow
Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka

Fun Fact: Know among his teammates as "young Einstein" because of his love for science. Age 21 Height: 6'0'' Midfielder, Switzerland Plays for German club Borussia Monchengladbach
Claudio Marchisio

Claudio Marchisio

Fun fact: He was voted Juventus’ Player of the Year in 2009. Age: 28 Height: 5’10” Midfielder, Italy Plays for Italian club Juventus, F.C.
Asmir Begovi?

Asmir Begovi?

Age: 27 Height 6'5'' Fun Fact: Is fluent in 4 languages: Bosnian, German, English and French. Goalkeeper, Bosnia and Herzegovina Plays for English club Stoke City
Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani

Fun fact: Referred to as “El Matador” on the playing field, which translates to bullfighter. Height: 6’0” Forward, Uruguay Plays for French club Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos

Age: 28 Height: 6'0'' Fun Fact: One of his passions off the field is bullfighting. Defender, Spain Plays for Spanish club Real Madrid

