Hot Is the New Cool: Your Definitive Guide to Summer's Most Sizzling Trends

Kelsey Glein
May 20, 2014 @ 5:18 pm

Wondering what's hot for summer? Look no further! We've called this season's biggest trends in fashion, beauty, tech accessories, food, travel destinations, pop culture, and more—and now we're sharing them all with you.

Take the trendy hue vibrant tangerine for a test drive, whip up a batch of Micheladas for your friends, rock metallic colored aviator sunnies poolside, go on a getaway to the up-and-coming Holbox Island, carry a brightly printed pouch, and check out Hollywood's newest leading ladies on the big screen.

From popsicles and pool shoes to metallic shades and Mexican mini-islands, here's your head-to-toe, backyard-to-beach guide to all the best new summer classics under the sun.

For our guide on this season's hottest trends

This feature original appeared in our June issue. For more stories like this, pick up the June issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

Colored Aviators Are The New Cat's-Eyes

Besides offering a stratospheric hipness factor, the rounded frames flatter a variety of face shapes. And this season, the popular shade style comes with a colorful twist.

From Top: Oakley, $150, oakley.com; Salvatore Ferragamo, $345, marchon.com for stores; Sheriff amp Cherry, $215, barneys.com; Paul Smith, $340, oliverpeoples.com for stores
The Jumpsuit Is The New Maxi Dress

Summer is no time for sweating your wardrobe, so why not be a one-piece wonder in the season?s instant outfit? For a streamlined evening look, start with a formal wear-inspired solid coverall, suggests stylist Lindsay Jackson, Halle Berry?s wardrobe whisperer.

Rachel Roy jumpsuit, $498; rachelroy.com
BCBG Max Azria sandals, $225; bcbg.com

Still hesitant to rock a one-piece?
The Pebble Watch Is The New Smartphone

Can’t stand to be more than an arm’s length away from Instagram? Consider the Pebble, a stylish smartwatch that delivers information from your iPhone or Android to your wrist.

$250; getpebble.com
Pastels Are The New Neons

The latest chalky lip colors take their cues from the spring runways. All the pinks and corals that made waves in Prabal Gurung’s show play nicely against luminous skin and dramatic eyes, says makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury.

From Left: Christian Dior Rouge Dior Lipstick in Pink Caprice, $34, nordstrom.com; Chanel Intense Long-Wear Lip Colour, $35, chanel.com
Want more pastel beauty finds?
The Michelada Is The New Margarita

Bring some chilled spice to your warm weather happy hour with the Michelada Chubana, a piquant beer-based cocktail. Read on for the recipe and click to watch a step-by-step tutorial on how to make this cocktail.

Ingredients:
u cup freshly, squeezed lime juice
2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
2 tsp hot sauce
Ground black pepper
1 large ice cube
1y cups medium colored, light-bodied beer
1 lime wheel

Assembly:
Combine lime juice, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, and a pinch of pepper in the glass. Add the ice cube, then pour in beer. Garnish the glass with the lime.
Ready to make this trendy cocktail?
Oils Are The New Bronzers

Say sayonara to streaky glows this summer. “Typically you would moisturize your skin before applying self-tanner for better blending, but these oil-based formulas are so hydrating that you can skip that step,” says makeup artist Linda Hay, who is responsible for the bronzed bods of the Victoria’s Secret models.

For Your Face: Tarte Maracuja Bronzing Serum, $47; sephora.com
For Your Legs: Xen-Tan Moroccan Tan Ultra, $65; neimanmarcus.com
For Everywhere: Clarins Golden Glow Booster, $30; clarinsusa.com
Bad Boys Are The New Summer Crushes

Forget about combing the beach for your next fling — it’s time to move the party indoors. A fresh crop of cuties appear in oh-so-sinister roles in some of the season’s can’t-miss shows and flicks.

From Left: Dane Dehaan plays the role of Harry Osborn, who is on a mission to destroy Andrew Garfield’s Spidey in The Amazing Spider-Man; Sam Riley is Angelina Jolie’s up-to-no-good sidekick in Maleficent, director Robert Stromberg’s dark spin on Sleeping Beauty; Alexander Koch reprises his lead as the twisted Junior Rennie for a new season of drama in Under the Dome.
Rose Is The New Coconut

Summer romance is in the air, in the form of perfumes and candles. Givenchy’s Very Irresistible L’Eau en Rose brings a spritz of freshness to the ultrafeminine floral.

From Left: Thymes Rosewood Citron Cologne, $40, thymes.com; Givenchy Very Irresistible L’Eau en Rose, $83, macys.com; 12.29 A Vivid and Wild Beauty candle, $150, onlyscentremains.com
Want more fresh scents for Spring?
Pool Sandals Are The New Ballet Flats

Watch the ubiquitous slipper take an intermission as a new warm-weather utility player steps in. Wear ’em everywhere — except in the shower.

Zara, $90, zara.com
pool slides
Orange Is The New Black

Bright, juicy, and uplifting, tangerine is tops for summer. Pair the citrus color with complementary shades like white, stone, and gray to let the zesty hue take center stage.

From Top: Suboo swimsuit, $215, suboousa.com; Orly Nail Lacquer in Tropical Pop, $9, orlybeauty.com; Reed Krakoff sandals, $950, reedkrakoff.com
Ready to add this citrus hue to your wardrobe?
Python Is The New Zebra

Skin is in. Let your fierce side show with the latest crop of python: printed swimwear and supple-textured extras with pops of color.

From Left: 10 Crosby Derek Lam wedges, $395, bloomingdales.com; Letarte by Lisa Cabrinha bikini, $196, letarteswimwear.com
For more python pieces
Holbox Island Is The New Tulum

Now that Tulum’s appeal to celebrities is no longer a secret, those who prefer bird-watching to star spotting are hopping over to Isla Holbox(pronounced “EEZlah HOL-bosh”), off Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. Check in to the idyllic CasaSandra Hotel (casasandra.com), where rooms have breathtaking sea views and mention InStyle for an exclusive 15% off!
The Panama Hat Is The New Sunscreen

Don’t skip the SPF altogether, but soak up some extra shade in the fedora’s wide-brimmed hermana, equally at home in the concrete jungle as it is in the tropics. Complete the look with a white button-down and cutoffs or a floaty sundress.

Sensi Studio hat, $170; at Carleen Ligozio, 631-204-0104
14 of 22 WireImage (4), Getty Images, ABC

These Fresh Talents Are The New Leading Ladies

From Left: Emily Ratajkowski is the new bombshell; Nicola Peltz is the new action star; Odeya Rush is the new sidekick; Gal Gadot is the new superhero; Laura O'Grady is the new muse; Sasheer Zamata is the new funny lady.

Click here for more deets on each of these new leading ladies!
Pouches Are The New Totes

No, you don’t need to carry your laptop, a lint roller, and your SoulCycle shoes everywhere you go. Give those bare shoulders a break with a neat mini purse that fits just the essentials and can travel from day to night with slender ease.

Pierre Hardy, $525, pierrehardy.com for stores

the perfect pouch
16 of 22 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Shuffle Board Is The New Volleyball

Once the preferred sport of cruise-ship passengers and Miami retirees, shuffleboard is being revived by the younger set. “It’s way more social than Ping-Pong or pool,” says Ashley Albert, co-owner of the new Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club in Brooklyn. “Plus, it’s the only game you can play with a drink in your hand," she adds.

shuffleboard
17 of 22 Courtesy

You Should Have Known Is The New Gone Girl

In this psychological thriller by Jean Hanff Korelitz, a Manhattan therapist discovers that her perfect life is not what it seems when she uncovers shocking truths about those closest to her.

$26, amazon.com
The Tierd Pony Is The New Updo

When steamy weather makes fussy updos unthinkable, try this pouffy twist. “Roughdry your hair, then use your fingers to build up body before styling,” says Bridget Brager, who crafted Kate Bosworth’s coif. Next, follow the steps below.
1. Divide hair into three horizontal sections: one above your ears, one below your ears, and one at the nape of your neck.
2. Secure the top section with an elastic, just below your crown.
3. Secure the middle section with an elastic below your ears.
4. Secure the remaining hair with an elastic at the nape of your neck.
Want a quick tutorial?
19 of 22 Brian Henn

Comfort Is The New Dress Code

Supersoft drawstring pants and lightweight terry-cloth swimsuits—it’s shaping up to be a whole summer of lazy Sundays. The trend extends to shoes too. These silver boyfriend-inspired slip-ons are cushioned on the bottom yet stylishly shimmery on top.

From Left: Dolce Vita slip-ons, $139, dolcevita.com; Lemelem pants, $225, lemlem.com; Lisa Marie Fernandez swimsuit, $325, saksfifthavenue.com
20 of 22 Donato Sardella/WireImage, Michael Kovac/WireImage, Courtesy

Bloggers Are The New Designers

You’ve seen their selfies and read their tweets — and now you can take home their style.
From Left: Cupcakes and Cashmere 's Emily Schuman updated tailored classics for her new capsule collection with Club Monaco; Fashiontoast 's Rumi Neely treated us to some eye candy with her Sunday Somwhere x Fashiontoast sunglasses collaboration; Bag Snob 's Tina Craig turned out roomy totes and bold backpacks in fun colors for her Snob Essentials collection for HSN.
21 of 22 Courtesy

The Thai Basil Is The New Popsicle

This milk-based fruit pop is the dessert du jour at Brooklyn eatery Nightingale 9.

Ingredients:
1u cups milk
¾ cup heavy cream
3y cups Thai basil
1 tray of ice cubes
u cup simple syrup
u tsp of salt
Popsicle mold
10 Popsicle sticks

Assembly:
1. Bring the milk and cream to a boil, then remove from heat. Add 2 cups of Thai basil to the mixture; cover, and let cool for 20 minutes.
2. Strain over half of the ice cubes, and discard the basil. Bring a small pot of water to a boil and blanch the remaining 1y cups of Thai basil for 1 minute, then plunge it into ice water.
3. Drain and blend together the blanched basil with u⁄₈ cup of water. Add the infused dairy mixture, simple syrup, and salt to a blender. Blend until well combined. Pour mixture into Popsicle mold, insert sticks, and freeze overnight.
Ready to give this treat a try?
22 of 22 Courtesy

Maggi Is The New Sriracha

Keep this chef-approved secret ingredient in your arsenal for your next barbecue. Soy sauce’s spicy sibling takes burgers to the next level, says chef Ken Oringer of N.Y.C.’s Toro, who bastes patties with a mixture of Maggi ($6; kitchenandcompany.com), honey, cumin, and black pepper. As for sides? Put a few drops in the water you’re using to blanch the veggies you’ll be tossing on the grill.

$6, kitchenandcompany.com

