Hot DIY Hair Accessories

Beaded Hairpins



The Tool Kit:

Wire or glue gun

30 beads

30 bobby pins



Beauty director and editor of InStyle Hair and Makeover issues Amy Synnott-D'Annibale loved the pearl pins scattered throughout models hair at the spring 2012 Chanel runway show, so she decided to see how hard it would be to recreate the look. The good news: It took her less than five minutes to make 30 decent-looking pins using a glue gun. "True, they were a bit fragile," she explains. "You need to grab them by the pin, not the pearl when inserting; otherwise they can snap-but they looked super chic mixed into a messy bun." (And if you're wearing them to a wedding who cares if they last longer than one night?) For a cute, less girly option, Synnott-D'Annibale suggests turquoise beads instead. "Wrap them onto the end of a bobby pin using craft wire," she adds, "and they may even last all season!"