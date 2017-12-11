If I'm Going To Buy One New Thing For The Holidays, What Should It Be?

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Ruthie Friedlander
Dec 11, 2017 @ 9:45 am

Welcome to Asked & Answered: a very special place for a very special time of year. You know, that time of year when you have a million holiday parties, family gatherings, and oh, are also not supposed to catch a cold even though the temperatures are dropping? It's the holiday season, and to help you out, we're answering all your fashion questions, helping you look and feel great.

So you only have enough in your bank account to invest in JUST ONE THING to get you through this holiday season. What's a shopaholic to do? Invest in a fun shirt with a statement sleeve that you can pair with jeans, leather leggings, or a frilly skirt. It's like buying multiple outfits, but for the price of one!

1 of 11 Courtesy

Lace Blouse

available at Nordstrom $109 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

Split Sleeve Bow Blouse

available at Nordstrom $48 (Originally $79) SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Off The Shoulder Top

available at Nordstrom $110 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

Ruffle Sleeve Blouse

available at Nordstrom $198 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

Velvet Cold Shoulder Top

available at Nordstrom $1,796 (Originally $2,995) SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

Voluminous Scarf Blouse

available at Nordstrom $295 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

Ruffle Blouse

available at Nordstrom $395 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

Drape Sleeve Top

available at Nordstrom $450 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

Cold Shoulder Top

available at Nordstrom $375 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

Lace Popover Top

available at Nordstrom $395 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

Ruffle Metallic Mesh Tee

available at Nordstrom $39 SHOP NOW

