The New Rules of Holiday Party Dressing
It's holiday party season — do you know what you're wearing yet?
Our editors have you covered for every special occasion ahead (here's hoping there's many!) right here, with 6 easy style hacks for standing out at a cocktail party. (And, of course, shopping intel on all their picks. Early Christmas/Hanukkah gifts, anyone?)
Shine Like a Disco Ball
Bold shapes and vibrant colors freshen up holiday-standard sequins.
Clockwise from left: Maje blazer, $560; maje.com. ASOS Design Curve dress, $113; asos.com (available in sizes up to 24). Alessandra Rich earrings, $230; modaoperandi.com. Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet clutch, $495; shopbop.com. Roxy Earle x Le Château pants, $120; lechateau.com (available in sizes up to 22W). Gabrielle Union Collection at New York & Company skirt, $90; nyandcompany.com (available in sizes up to XXL). Stuart Weitzman boots, $598;stuartweitzman.com. Antonio Melani skirt, $149; dillards.com.
Grab a Going Out Coat
It's the first and last thing people will notice about you, so pick something memorable.
From left: ModCloth, $175; modcloth.com. Staud, $550; staud.clothing. Talbots, $329; talbots.com (available in sizes up to 24W, $359).
Jazz Up You Jeans
Your go-tos? Hints of fringe and sparkle.
From left: Paige, $219; paige.com. 7 for All Mankind, $269;7forallmankind.com. Chico’s, $119; chicos.com (available in sizes up to 20).
Switch to Luxe Flats
Meet your dance partners for the season.
from top: Rupert Sanderson, $495; net-a-porter.com. Saptodjojokartiko, $395; modaoperandi.com. Tory Burch, $328; toryburch.com. Zyne, $445; net-a-porter.com.
Ditch the Dress—Wear Pants!
These compliment-magnet looks stand out in a room full of basic LBDs.
1. Suit Banana Republic blazer ($199) and pants ($99); bananarepublic.com. (available in sizes up to 20). Blouse Babaton for Aritzia, $88; aritzia.com. Bag Mango, $60; mango.com. Boots Nicole Saldaña, $495; nicolesaldana.com.
2. Jumpsuit A.L.C., $645; alcltd.com. Pouch Attico, $250; net-a-porter.com. Sandals Nine West, $89;ninewest.com.
3. Matching set BCBG Max Azria robe ($248) and pants ($268);bcbg.com. Bag Tory Burch, $348; toryburch.com. Pumps Michael Michael Kors, $130; bloomingdales.com.
Add a Conversation Starter
Essential for events where you don’t know anyone.
Clockwise from left: We Dream in Colour earrings, $375; wedreamincolour.com. SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker boots, $595; bloomingdales.com. Moschino iPhone 7 case, $61;farfetch.com. Boyy belt bag, $475; modaoperandi.com.