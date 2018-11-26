The New Rules of Holiday Party Dressing

It's holiday party season — do you know what you're wearing yet?

Our editors have you covered for every special occasion ahead (here's hoping there's many!) right here, with 6 easy style hacks for standing out at a cocktail party. (And, of course, shopping intel on all their picks. Early Christmas/Hanukkah gifts, anyone?)

 

Start Slideshow
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 of 7

Shine Like a Disco Ball

Courtesy

Bold shapes and vibrant colors freshen up holiday-standard sequins.

Clockwise from left: Maje blazer, $560; maje.com. ASOS Design Curve dress, $113; asos.com (available in sizes up to 24). Alessandra Rich earrings, $230; modaoperandi.com. Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet clutch, $495; shopbop.com. Roxy Earle x Le Château pants, $120; lechateau.com (available in sizes up to 22W). Gabrielle Union Collection at New York & Company skirt, $90; nyandcompany.com (available in sizes up to XXL). Stuart Weitzman boots, $598;stuartweitzman.com. Antonio Melani skirt, $149; dillards.com.

Advertisement

2 of 7

Grab a Going Out Coat

Courtesy

It's the first and last thing people will notice about you, so pick something memorable.

From left: ModCloth, $175; modcloth.com. Staud, $550; staud.clothingTalbots, $329; talbots.com (available in sizes up to 24W, $359).

3 of 7

Jazz Up You Jeans

Courtesy

Your go-tos? Hints of fringe and sparkle.

From left: Paige, $219; paige.com7 for All Mankind, $269;7forallmankind.com. Chico’s, $119; chicos.com (available in sizes up to 20).

Advertisement

4 of 7

Switch to Luxe Flats

Courtesy

Meet your dance partners for the season. 

from top: Rupert Sanderson, $495; net-a-porter.com. Saptodjojokartiko, $395; modaoperandi.com. Tory Burch, $328; toryburch.com. Zyne, $445; net-a-porter.com.

5 of 7

Ditch the Dress—Wear Pants!

Courtesy

These compliment-magnet looks stand out in a room full of basic LBDs.

1. Suit Banana Republic blazer ($199) and pants ($99); bananarepublic.com. (available in sizes up to 20). Blouse Babaton for Aritzia, $88; aritzia.com. Bag Mango, $60; mango.com. Boots Nicole Saldaña, $495; nicolesaldana.com.

2. Jumpsuit A.L.C., $645; alcltd.com. Pouch Attico, $250; net-a-porter.com. Sandals Nine West, $89;ninewest.com.

3. Matching set BCBG Max Azria robe ($248) and pants ($268);bcbg.com. Bag Tory Burch, $348; toryburch.com. Pumps Michael Michael Kors, $130; bloomingdales.com.

6 of 7

Add a Conversation Starter

Courtesy

Essential for events where you don’t know anyone.

Clockwise from left: We Dream in Colour earrings, $375; wedreamincolour.comSJP by Sarah Jessica Parker boots, $595; bloomingdales.comMoschino iPhone 7 case, $61;farfetch.com. Boyy belt bag, $475; modaoperandi.com.

Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the gallery

Up Next

Advertisement