Holiday Looks by TRESemm

A chic up-do adds instant glamour to the season's most important events. For a look that lasts, start with a ponytail and work it into a bun or looped style. Finish with a light misting of TRESemmé TRES Two Extra Hold Hair Spray--its water free formula fights humidity and smooths flyaways. For a stronger hold, layer more coats of the spray exactly where you want more control.
Show you mean business at the office soirée with soft tousled texture. Revive your style at the end of the workday with TRESemmé Fresh Start Volumizing Dry Shampoo. Formulated to absorb excess oil, it rejuvenates hair without water and leaves it with a fresh, clean scent. Use it to add texture, then comb through using fingertips to break up waves.
Pump up hair for a look that gets noticed. Brush TRESemmé 24 Hour Body Foaming Mousse through damp hair, then flip head upside down to blow dry--the foaming formula works with heat styling for optimal body and bounce. To keep hair luxuriously soft and touchable, lock in the look with TRESemmé 24 Hour Body Finishing Spray.
A perfectly polished pony goes from day to evening in seconds. To get the look, start with healthy-looking hair free of split ends. Salon quality TRESemmé Split Remedy Shampoo and Conditioner work together to fix damage and bind split ends as they occur, for smooth, shiny, stronger hair that's manageable and easy to style.
