45 Gifts Under $25 for Everyone on Your Holiday Shopping List

Let's be honest—with so many people on your holiday gift list, it can be hard to choose what to get each person, let alone afford all of those presents. If you feel the weight of the holidays pulling on your wallet, fear not, because we've got you covered with a gift for everyone on your list, each one for $25 or less. Your jet-setting friend will love Drybar's Up, Up, and Away! travel kit, which includes an adorable mini brush, while your coworker can glam up her desk with Sugar Paper's gold foil notebooks. Got a foodie in your life? Umbra's briefcase grater is definitely what's missing from their kitchen.

But that's not it—check out 45 (yes, 45!) perfect gifts for under $25 now in our gallery.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

PHOTOS: Holiday Gifts for $25 and Under