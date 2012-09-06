Holiday Gift Ideas: Solid Perfumes

InStyle.com
Sep 06, 2012 @ 1:56 pm
Holiday Gift Guide 2011
pinterest
Paco Rabanne Lady Million Compact
$48; sephora.com.
Time Inc Digital Studio
Holiday Gift Guide 2011
pinterest
Estée Lauder Beautiful
"Luck Elephant', $295; 888-888-4757.
Time Inc Digital Studio
Holiday Gift Guide 2011
pinterest
Chloé Shirley Locket Necklace
$60; 212-753-4000.
Time Inc Digital Studio
Holiday Gift Guide 2011
pinterest
Bond No.9 New York Nuits de Noho
$85; bondno9.com.
Time Inc Digital Studio
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Time Inc Digital Studio

Paco Rabanne Lady Million Compact

$48; sephora.com.
Advertisement
2 of 4 Time Inc Digital Studio

Estée Lauder Beautiful

"Luck Elephant', $295; 888-888-4757.
3 of 4 Time Inc Digital Studio

Chloé Shirley Locket Necklace

$60; 212-753-4000.
Advertisement
4 of 4 Time Inc Digital Studio

Bond No.9 New York Nuits de Noho

$85; bondno9.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!