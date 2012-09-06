whitelogo
Holiday Gift Ideas: Pair of Studs
Holiday Gift Ideas: Pair of Studs
Sep 06, 2012 @ 2:15 pm
Anna Sheffield Earrings
Sterling silver, $195;
annasheffield.com
.
Time Inc Digital Studio
Gorjana Gold Plate Earrings
$35;
gorjana.com
.
Time Inc Digital Studio
Girlprops Rhodium Plate Earrings
$4;
girlprops.com
.
Time Inc Digital Studio
J. Lingau Earrings
Diamond and rose gold, $398;
catbirdnyc.com
Time Inc Digital Studio
1
of
5
