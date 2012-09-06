Holiday Gift Ideas: Pair of Studs

Sep 06, 2012 @ 2:15 pm
Holiday Gift Guide 2011
Anna Sheffield Earrings
Sterling silver, $195; annasheffield.com.
Holiday Gift Guide 2011
Gorjana Gold Plate Earrings
$35; gorjana.com.
Holiday Gift Guide 2011
Girlprops Rhodium Plate Earrings
$4; girlprops.com.
Holiday Gift Guide 2011
J. Lingau Earrings
Diamond and rose gold, $398; catbirdnyc.com
