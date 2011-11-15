Holiday Gift Ideas: Metal Cuffs

Nov 15, 2011 @ 6:07 pm
Holiday Gift Guide 2011
Hervé Van der Straeten Cuff
Brass, $368; neimanmarcus.com.
Holiday Gift Guide 2011
Céline Cuff
Brass with acetate studs, $650; 305-866-1888.
Holiday Gift Guide 2011
Kara by Kara Ross Cuff
Gold-plate and lizard, $215; kararossny.com.
Holiday Gift Guide 2011
BCBGeneration Cuff
Gold and silver-tone, $85; at BCBGeneration.
