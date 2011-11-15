whitelogo
Holiday Gift Ideas: Metal Cuffs
Home
Fashion
Holiday Gift Ideas: Metal Cuffs
InStyle.com
Nov 15, 2011 @ 6:07 pm
Hervé Van der Straeten Cuff
Brass, $368;
neimanmarcus.com
.
Time Inc Digital Studio
Céline Cuff
Brass with acetate studs, $650; 305-866-1888.
Time Inc Digital Studio
Kara by Kara Ross Cuff
Gold-plate and lizard, $215;
kararossny.com
.
Time Inc Digital Studio
BCBGeneration Cuff
Gold and silver-tone, $85; at BCBGeneration.
Time Inc Digital Studio
