Holiday Gift Ideas: Makeup Bags
Holiday Gift Ideas: Makeup Bags
Sep 06, 2012 @ 2:08 pm
Smythson Bag
Embossed leather, $220;
smythson.com
.
Stephanie Johnson Bag
Bengaline and nylon, $35;
stephaniejohnson.com
.
Jane Marvel Bag
Coated canvas and faux leather, $24;
janemarvel.com
.
Henri Bendel Bag
Cotton and plastic, $48;
henribendel.com
.
MZ Wallace Bag
Nylon, $75;
mzwallace.com
.
