Holiday Gift Ideas: Makeup Bags

Sep 06, 2012 @ 2:08 pm
Holiday Gift Guide 2011
Smythson Bag
Embossed leather, $220; smythson.com.
Holiday Gift Guide 2011
Stephanie Johnson Bag
Bengaline and nylon, $35; stephaniejohnson.com.
Holiday Gift Guide 2011
Jane Marvel Bag
Coated canvas and faux leather, $24; janemarvel.com.
Holiday Gift Guide 2011
Henri Bendel Bag
Cotton and plastic, $48; henribendel.com.
Holiday Gift Guide 2011
MZ Wallace Bag
Nylon, $75; mzwallace.com.
