Holiday Gift Ideas: Charm Keychains
Fashion
Holiday Gift Ideas: Charm Keychains
InStyle.com
Sep 06, 2012 @ 2:20 pm
See by Chloé Resin-Acrylic Keychain
$85;
shopbop.com
.
Time Inc Digital Studio
Prada Python and Metal Keychain
$195;
prada.com
for stores.
Time Inc Digital Studio
Swarovski Crystal Keychain
$125;
swarovski.com
.
Time Inc Digital Studio
1
of
4
