Holiday Gift Ideas: Charm Keychains

Sep 06, 2012 @ 2:20 pm
Holiday Gift Guide 2011
See by Chloé Resin-Acrylic Keychain
$85; shopbop.com.
Holiday Gift Guide 2011
Prada Python and Metal Keychain
$195; prada.com for stores.
Holiday Gift Guide 2011
Swarovski Crystal Keychain
$125; swarovski.com.
