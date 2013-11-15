Holiday Gift Guide from Versace Watches

Young and playful in mood, this novel collection is nevertheless sophisticated. The large size steel or IP rose gold case captures everyone’s attention with an unusual decorative element that seems to float in mid air: a ring adorned with a blue, dark pink or green topaz describes an asymmetrical orbit around the small guilloche dial and is silhouetted against the colored glass with its evocative see-through effects.This unusual architecture is completed by two bezels that trigger a surprising play on concentric circles, in which the outer ring is polished and the inner one has a guilloche finish, while both are studded with diamonds in the top-of-the-range versions. Venus interprets Versace’s sense of femininity with a creative spirit: original and unpredictable, mysterious and seductive., USD $1,495, USD $6,800