Holiday Gift Guide from Versace Watches

Vanitas watches are the latest addition to the collection of accessories by the same name designed by Donatella Versace. The perfect expression of the Maison’s artistic heritage, it brings together all of the Versace’s iconographic elements in a sophisticated design. The finely crafted enamel dial has an exclusive relief pattern in the baroque style that is strewn with studs or diamonds, with the Medusa standing out prominently. The IP rose gold case is personalized by the Greek key engraved on the bezel.
Vanitas makes use of the same shades as the Versace Vanitas line of accessories: black, ivory, red and blue. The white for the most luxurious versions, with the flange studded all over with diamonds. With its timeless, luxurious and highly glamorous style, Vanitas is set to become the new icon of Versace watches.
The soleil dial with engraved Greek key and crocodile print leather strap, or alternatively the bracelet in steel and IP rose gold, are coordinated with the case colour in an intensely vibrant chromatic arrangement. The logo on the dial, the studs and the Medusa all contribute to highlighting the watch’s drive and represent a signature definition of Versace style.
Young and playful in mood, this novel collection is nevertheless sophisticated. The large size steel or IP rose gold case captures everyone’s attention with an unusual decorative element that seems to float in mid air: a ring adorned with a blue, dark pink or green topaz describes an asymmetrical orbit around the small guilloche dial and is silhouetted against the colored glass with its evocative see-through effects.
This unusual architecture is completed by two bezels that trigger a surprising play on concentric circles, in which the outer ring is polished and the inner one has a guilloche finish, while both are studded with diamonds in the top-of-the-range versions. Venus interprets Versace’s sense of femininity with a creative spirit: original and unpredictable, mysterious and seductive.
Striking looks, powerful styling and virile personality: the Mystique Sport chronograph represents the line’s gents watch debut and draws its inspiration from the world of motor racing.The large, solid case, the Clous de Paris decoration on the dial and the contrasting hands and details come together in a powerful design featuring clear graphics. The metal-edged counters are reminiscent of auto dashboard instrument panels, while the tachymeter scale on the bezel and the texture of the leather strap underscore the watch’s racing spirit. The Swiss Made quartz movement ensures extreme precision timing.
MYSTIQUE SPORT (Black Version), USD $1,595 MYSTIQUE SPORT (Orange Version), USD $1,895
The extension of a highly iconic collection, the new Reve Chrono drives attention with its high impact design. The oversized case 46 mm in diameter is boldly energetic, the speedometer scale evokes speed and dynamism, and the metal bracelet expresses vigour and power.
The watch’s decidedly masculine connotations are customised with Versace icons: the engraved logo repeated on the bezel; the Medusa in relief at 12 h and on the crown; and above all the iconic Greek Key, standing out on the dial. Made of steel, two-tone steel or 100% IP rose gold, the chronograph has Swiss-Made quartz movement. Reve Chrono is perfect for wearing with either high-tech sportswear or a casual urban style.
The 2012 It-watch for men, Versace V-RACE watch comes this year with a black steel bracelet underlining its virile, sporty mood. Flexible and sinuous, it is broken up into perfectly ergonomic geometric links for maximum comfort on the wrist. Available in 4 shades, always coordinated with the case colour. In the all-black version with golden details, the V-Race GMT Alarm is bold and aggressive; in yellow gold it becomes precious and distinctive; while in stainless steel with a black and white dial, it takes on a basic and essential look.
Its refined design ensures instant readability: the hand indicating a second time zone has a red tip, while the alarm hand has a blue tip. The hour and minute hands are luminescent to ensure visibility under any light conditions.
Precious like the silk scarves from which it draws inspiration, Mystique Foulard interprets one of the most iconic themes in Versace: the Baroque. The fine dial is personalised with the famous fantasy patterns from the Versace’s DNA - a triumph of acanthus leaves, arabesque motifs and opulent corollae: the gold filigree decorations are silhouetted against a polychromatic enamel background featuring exuberant juxtapositions of blue amp black, fuchsia amp black and black amp blue.
The diamond indexes give the composition extra touches of light.The IP rose gold case, with its characteristic central lugs, is fastened to the wrist by a patent leather strap in bright colours matching the dial.
