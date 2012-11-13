Holiday Gift Guide by Coty

2 of 8

Playboy Fragrances

Playboy VIP For Her

Designed for the woman with luxurious taste, this irresistible fragrance full of floral contrasts and sparkling ingredients will surprise and thrill her.



Playboy VIP For Him

Irresistibly charming and stylish, this radiant blend of bergamot and green accents, with a spicy dash of rum, will highlight his masculine style and charismatic personality.