Holiday Gift Guide by Coty

Soul2Soul Faith Hill Treat her to a touch of classic romance with sparkling fruit aromas that lead to a passionate floral bouquet, while leaving a soft and intoxicating scent.
Soul2Soul Tim McGraw Cuddle close when he wears this sensual, woodsy fragrance with notes of Spicy Bergamot and White Pepper, balanced with a Blackberry Brandy accord.
Playboy Fragrances
Playboy VIP For Her Designed for the woman with luxurious taste, this irresistible fragrance full of floral contrasts and sparkling ingredients will surprise and thrill her.
Playboy VIP For Him Irresistibly charming and stylish, this radiant blend of bergamot and green accents, with a spicy dash of rum, will highlight his masculine style and charismatic personality.
Beyoncé Pulse
Celebrate her strength and sensuality with this electric fragrance by Beyoncé. Powerful, feminine, one-of-a-kind with a fresh sparkling citrus top, a sophisticated floral bluebird orchid heart and a sensual vanilla-infused dry down.
Closer by Halle Berry
Create a new level of intimacy through the power of scent. This undeniably fresh, floral fragrance features a traditionally masculine fougere accord that brings men and women together.
Celine Dion Sensational
Let her know she's a star with this multi-dimensional sparkling fragrance with the power to hold the spotlight and captivate an audience.
Stetson
Invigorate his senses with a fragrance that calls to mind the great outdoors. Fresh, light and clean, Stetson is a balance of citrus, rich woods and spices that's as unique as he is.
Nautica Voyage
Designed for the man on his own journey, this invigorating fragrance is created with a cool rush of green leaf, merged with deep aquatic notes, to fit his free-spirited attitude.
adidas Moves for Him
For all the ways he plays, adidas Moves for Him is an energetic fragrance made for men who enjoy staying active and experiencing each day to the fullest.
1 of
9
Advertisement
1 of 8
Soul2SoulFaith Hill & Tim McGraw
Soul2Soul Faith Hill Treat her to a touch of classic romance with sparkling fruit aromas that lead to a passionate floral bouquet, while leaving a soft and intoxicating scent.
Soul2Soul Tim McGraw Cuddle close when he wears this sensual, woodsy fragrance with notes of Spicy Bergamot and White Pepper, balanced with a Blackberry Brandy accord.
Advertisement
2 of 8
Playboy Fragrances
Playboy VIP For Her Designed for the woman with luxurious taste, this irresistible fragrance full of floral contrasts and sparkling ingredients will surprise and thrill her.
Playboy VIP For Him Irresistibly charming and stylish, this radiant blend of bergamot and green accents, with a spicy dash of rum, will highlight his masculine style and charismatic personality.
3 of 8
Beyoncé Pulse
Celebrate her strength and sensuality with this electric fragrance by Beyoncé. Powerful, feminine, one-of-a-kind with a fresh sparkling citrus top, a sophisticated floral bluebird orchid heart and a sensual vanilla-infused dry down.
Advertisement
4 of 8
Closer by Halle Berry
Create a new level of intimacy through the power of scent. This undeniably fresh, floral fragrance features a traditionally masculine fougere accord that brings men and women together.
Advertisement
5 of 8
Celine Dion Sensational
Let her know she's a star with this multi-dimensional sparkling fragrance with the power to hold the spotlight and captivate an audience.
Advertisement
6 of 8
Stetson
Invigorate his senses with a fragrance that calls to mind the great outdoors. Fresh, light and clean, Stetson is a balance of citrus, rich woods and spices that's as unique as he is.
Advertisement
7 of 8
Nautica Voyage
Designed for the man on his own journey, this invigorating fragrance is created with a cool rush of green leaf, merged with deep aquatic notes, to fit his free-spirited attitude.
Advertisement
8 of 8
adidas Moves for Him
For all the ways he plays, adidas Moves for Him is an energetic fragrance made for men who enjoy staying active and experiencing each day to the fullest.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.