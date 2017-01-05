Today Only! This Is What You Should Buy From H&M's Winter Sale Event

Getty
Anna Hecht
Jan 05, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

One way of elevating your winter wardrobe is by layering an unexpected mix of textures into your look. Our favorite way to achieve the look? Suede. Cozy and luxurious, it's leather's softer, yet equally stylish cousin. Typically priced on the more expensive side, suede will forever be on our radar during sale season. Good news: H&M just ended our search—and yours, too. For one day only, the Swedish retailer is offering up to 80 percent off their chic winter styles, including these seven great winter suede staples, below. We suggest clicking through, ASAP, because this sale ends today.

1 of 7 courtesy

Suede Fringe Jacket

available at hm.com $199 (originally $349) SHOP NOW
2 of 7 courtesy

Suede Booties

available at hm.com $50 (originally $99) SHOP NOW
3 of 7 courtesy

Suede Mini Skirt

available at hm.com $70 (originally $129) SHOP NOW
4 of 7 courtesy

Leather Pants

available at hm.com $199 (originally $349) SHOP NOW
5 of 7 courtesy

Suede Western Booties

available at hm.com $50 (originally $99) SHOP NOW
6 of 7 courtesy

Bag with Suede Details

available at hm.com $40 (originally $60) SHOP NOW
7 of 7 courtesy

Suede Skirt

available at hm.com $99 (originally $199) SHOP NOW

