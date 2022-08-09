Of Course TikTok Is Obsessed With This $30 Denim Micro Skirt — and It's Selling Out

Y2K fashion keeps on winning.

By Lauryn Jiles
Published on August 9, 2022

HM skirt
Photo: Courtesy of H&M

It's no secret that TikTok is the place to go to keep up with the latest fashion trends. Things are always going viral — so much so that sometimes we can't keep up. The newest style making waves on #fashiontok? A denim micro skirt from H&M.

The $30 Denim Mini Skirt has been going viral thanks to tons of TikTok creators making videos on how to style it. Videos featuring the skirt have reached over 13.5 million views, with some creators garnering more than 650,000 views alone. So — what's all the hype about? Made out of 99 percent cotton, the short skirt comes in two washes and has a low-rise fit with an off-center extended waistband tab. It has two buttons, a zip fly, and two front and back pockets. Its rise in popularity isn't very surprising — not only has Y2K fashion been resurging, but micro skirts have been trending all year thanks to Miu Miu's popular mini that's landed on everybody from Hailey Bieber to Emily Ratajkowski to Nicole Kidman.

Low-Rise Denim Skirt
Courtesy

Shop now: $26 (Originally $30); hm.com

Low-Rise Denim Skirt
Courtesy

Shop now: $26 (Originally $30); hm.com

While the denim version is selling out in multiple sizes, you can also snag the same skirt style in a twill or corduroy version. The Short Twill Skirt is currently sold out in a few sizes as well, but the corduroy one is available in all sizes (for now). The brown twill skirt has been popping up just as often as the denim style on TikTok. User @itsrosenel has several videos showcasing both the denim mini skirt and the brown twill skirt, pairing the denim skirt with a brown top and black shoulder bag, and the brown twill skirt with a white top and beige sandals. Creator @destinyjoliee also made multiple videos on how to style the skirt unbuttoned with crop and lingerie tops.

Low-Rise Denim Skirt
Courtesy

Shop now: $22 (Originally $25); hm.com

Low-Rise Denim Skirt
Courtesy

Shop now: $26 (Originally $30); hm.com

With H&M's mini skirts becoming more viral by the day, it's safe to say you'll see everyone wearing one soon. If you're unable to snag the skirt in your preferred size and color preference, there are plenty of other similar options to shop from Amazon and American Eagle. Similar to H&M's skirt, American Eagle's denim mini skirt has a low-rise and two buttons and includes front and back pockets. You can also take the Y2K aesthetic further with this Floerns mini from Amazon, which has a belt closure.

Low-Rise Denim Skirt
Courtesy

Shop now: $25 (Originally $50); ae.com

Low-Rise Denim Skirt
Courtesy

Shop now: $35; amazon.com

Grab your favorite H&M micro skirt before they all completely sell out, or shop more InStyle-approved denim minis below.

Floerns High Waist Short Mini Denim Skirt
Shop now: $32; amazon.com

Deslimale Frayed Stretch Denim Mini Skirt
Shop now: $22–$25; amazon.com

Abercrombie Classic Crossover Waistband Denim Mini Skirt
Shop now: $53 (Originally $59); abercrombie.com

Agolde Crisscross Raw Hem Denim Mini Skirt
Shop now: $168; nordstrom.com

