11,500+ Amazon Shoppers Are in Love With This "Very Flattering" Spring Dress That Has Pockets

I'm in the midst of a dress overhaul. (Anyone else?) There are a handful of dresses in my closet that I haven't touched for two or three years, which means it's time for them to go. While I get rid of things, I'm looking for new styles to take their place — mostly simple and comfortable silhouettes for those warm spring and summer days. Fortunately, over 11,500 Amazon shoppers have done the legwork for me and have a very strong recommendation.