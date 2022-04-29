11,500+ Amazon Shoppers Are in Love With This "Very Flattering" Spring Dress That Has Pockets
I'm in the midst of a dress overhaul. (Anyone else?) There are a handful of dresses in my closet that I haven't touched for two or three years, which means it's time for them to go. While I get rid of things, I'm looking for new styles to take their place — mostly simple and comfortable silhouettes for those warm spring and summer days. Fortunately, over 11,500 Amazon shoppers have done the legwork for me and have a very strong recommendation.
The sleeveless dress with pockets from HiMone (previously known as Unbranded) has won over thousands of people, and it's easy to see why. Made out of a comfy rayon and spandex blend, the versatile dress comes in 35 colors and prints, ranging from solid colors like black and maroon to florals and tie-dye designs. The swing dress is flowy but fitted in the chest area and has two pockets.
Customers repeatedly state that the dress is cute, stretchy, and "very flattering" in their reviews. Right now, you can snag it on sale for $26 if you clip the coupon on the product page. (Some discounts may vary depending on your color and size preferences.)
Reviewers particularly love that the HiMone dress can be worn "anywhere." Shoppers have worn it to weddings, the beach, office, and even on their honeymoons. "I wear them almost everyday, whether it's to lounge around the house or go grocery shopping or hit the town with friends," one shopper wrote.
Many also love that the cut of the dress works well for curvy figures; shoppers have candidly expressed that it flatters large chests, wide hips, and pregnant bellies. One person said the dress looked good both on her and her sister, who is on the curvier side. "It seriously looks nice on multiple body types and we are both buying more in other colors," they wrote.
Convinced you need the HiMone dress (or five) in your closet? Same. Shop it on Amazon here.