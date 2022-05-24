Credit: Amazon/InStyle

Shoppers Feel "Really Confident" Wearing This One-Piece Swimsuit, and It's on Sale Ahead of Memorial Day

Get the best-selling swimsuit for $36 in this Amazon deal.
By Eden Lichterman May 24, 2022 @ 12:00 am
The countdown to Memorial Day weekend is on, and that means swimsuit season is officially upon us. Whether you're spending time in the sun this weekend or planning to do so in the coming months, now is the perfect time to get yourself a new bathing suit that'll make you feel confident. Luckily, the best-selling Hilor one-piece swimsuit is on sale for $36 at Amazon right now. 

Available in 44 colors and patterns, the popular one-piece has crossover straps at the neckline with see-through mesh underneath and matching striped bands around the waist. It also has full-coverage bottoms and removable cups. The swimsuit comes in sizes 4 through 18, and according to one shopper, "looks good on everyone." 

There are many ways to style this one-piece, depending on what you have planned. If you're heading to the beach or the pool, wear it with a flowy coverup that you can throw on and off throughout the day. And if you want to wear the swimsuit out to run errands or go out to lunch, it can easily pass for a top with a pair of denim cutoffs and a tote bag. 

In the reviews section, nearly 14,000 Amazon shoppers have given this bathing suit a five-star rating. One customer loves the "style and fit of this suit so much" they bought it in five colors. A second reviewer "got lots of compliments and felt really confident wearing it," while a third person said it "looks, feels, and fits like a much more expensive item."

Other shoppers raved about the way the swimsuit fits in the chest area. A shopper confirmed it "fits great over a large bust and keeps everything in its place," and a second reviewer said it has "a firm hold on the bust," so they felt comfortable going swimming. 

Between its stylish design, high-quality construction, and universally flattering fit, the Hilor one-piece swimsuit is a must-have for summer. Check out some of our favorite colorways below and be sure to grab one (or more) now while the suit is still on sale at Amazon. 

