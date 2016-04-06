Hilary Duff Channels Her Inner '70s Babe in Flared Overalls 

All it takes is one look at the Spring '16 runways (or your local Zara) to know that the '70s are alive and well this season, at least when it comes to fashion. One celeb who's definitely taking note? Hilary Duff.

The Younger actress was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing not one but two trends that bring to mind the decade. Duff wore a pair of light wash flared overalls that hugged her every curve and are giving us major '70s vibes. She accessorized the item with a red tank, black crossbody bag, and platforms.

PHOTOS: Celebrities in Overalls

Being the fashion risk-taker that she is, this isn't the first time Duff has rocked a pair of dungarees. The star has actually been spotted in them on several occassions, each time cooler than the last. If you're thinking about snapping up a pair of overalls of your own (or are just looking for fresh inspiration on how to style the pair you have), check out our gallery of celebrities wearing overalls now.