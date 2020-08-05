Hilary Duff Just Wore This Under-the-Radar Brand You Can Get on Sale at Nordstrom

Since the days of her butterfly hair clips in the Lizzie McGuire era to following her on Instagram to see what Free People staples she’s wearing in her stories, Hilary Duff remains one of my most relatable style North Stars. So when I saw her throw together a pair of denim shorts, an oversized flannel, and very large hoops — the same outfit I wore just days before — I was like, yeah, that checks out.
But really, there’s something to be said about the classic combination. It’s a laid-back, SoCal- inspired look that oozes I-didn’t-try-to-look-cool. And isn’t that the point, after all? As is to be expected, I went down a bit of a wormhole and found that Duff’s flannel of choice is by Maje — an under-the-radar brand you can shop at Nordstrom .
The French brand has been a celeb go-to for denim staples for a while now. And as Duff’s most recent oversized flannel shirt proves, it’s a brand that runs the gamut when it comes to creating staple pieces ranging from casual coffee run-wear to chic and shiny cocktail dresses. Variety! We love to see it.
If you’ve never heard of Maje before, there’s never been a better time to get acquainted. Tons of styles were just marked down at Nordstrom , most of which are discounted by more than half off. I, for one, will be taking yet another note from Hilary Duff’s unwavering style and adding a piece or two to my own cart.
Shop the best Maje pieces on sale at Nordstrom below.
