Hilary Duff Just Paired a Pretty Slip Dress With a Cropped Sweatshirt Shoppers Call "Sporty but Sexy" 

Hilary Duff is making the case for the late summertime outfit staple everyone needs in their closet: A cropped sweatshirt.

The How I Met Your Father actress stepped out in Alo Yoga's Devotion Crew Neck Pullover a few days ago, pairing it with a silky blue slip dress, white Reebok sneakers, and a gold choker. The stylist-approved look is the perfect way to wear an elevated athleisure outfit that can be worn casually or for a night out; Tanya Tamburin previously told InStyle that pairing a slip dress with sneakers and a hoodie gives off an "effortlessly chic, cool-girl look." We'd say Duff definitely gives off that vibe in this 'fit.

It's no surprise that the Alo Yoga crewneck captured Duff's attention — in addition to the Hollywood-loved brand being worn on repeat by stars and supermodels like Jennifer Garner, Kendall Jenner, and Alessandra Ambrosio, the pullover is the perfect balance between sexy and comfy, according to shoppers. It's also a pretty hot buy right now — two colors are already out of stock.

Made from soft fleece that customers rave is "super comfortable" and "so soft," the Devotion crewneck is currently available in five out of seven colors — gray, white, pink, brown, and black — and comes in sizes XS to L. It has an oversized fit that leaves plenty of room for movement and a cinched elastic waist that can be worn as is or tucked under your bra for an even cheekier crop. The sweatshirt has a perfect five-star rating from reviewers who love that it's "sporty but sexy."

The best part? Reviewers confirm that the Duff-approved pullover can be dressed up or down. "Perfect [to] throw [on] to the studio and sexy enough to head out to brunch with friends," one person wrote. Someone else said they wore it as part of their airport outfit, while another shopper wrote that it "can go from gym to the cocktail hour." "Easy to dress up," they continued. "I want it in more colors!" another said.

Grab Alo Yoga's Devotion Crew Neck Pullover before it's gone in every color.