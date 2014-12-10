That's a Wrap! Here Are the 22 Sexiest Moments from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Behati! Karlie! Candice! Doutzen! The 2014 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show aired last night on CBS, and the Angels certainly didn't disappoint. Last week we got a behind the scenes look at how the models prepped for their big night and got to experience their transformations first-hand, and after all the buildup and gorgeous sneak peeks, the heavenly looks finally hit the glittering runway.

"The energy is pretty unreal," Karlie Kloss tells InStyle. "It’s this day that you’ve been preparing for all year; millions of dollars of preparations, hundreds of people all year preparing for this one day, and you really just want to do what you can to not mess it up and to do your best!"

One of our favorite moments? When Behati Prinsloo opened the show in dazzling gold metallic wings. "It’s a dream come true," she tells InStyle. "I was so overwhelmed when I heard about it. It’s amazing, you know, it’s one of those moments that I will never forget."

Other highlights included Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima hitting the runway wearing the brand's famous $2 million Fantasy Bras, BFFs Taylor Swift and Kloss walking hand-in-hand down the runway as the singer performed "Blank Space," Lily Aldrige rocking the fluffiest angel wings ever, and the final march of all the Angels on the catwalk as balloons rained down.

--Reporting by Kim Peiffer