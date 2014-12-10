That's a Wrap! Here Are the 22 Sexiest Moments from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Kelsey Glein
Dec 10, 2014

Behati! Karlie! Candice! Doutzen! The 2014 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show aired last night on CBS, and the Angels certainly didn't disappoint. Last week we got a behind the scenes look at how the models prepped for their big night and got to experience their transformations first-hand, and after all the buildup and gorgeous sneak peeks, the heavenly looks finally hit the glittering runway.

"The energy is pretty unreal," Karlie Kloss tells InStyle. "It’s this day that you’ve been preparing for all year; millions of dollars of preparations, hundreds of people all year preparing for this one day, and you really just want to do what you can to not mess it up and to do your best!"

One of our favorite moments? When Behati Prinsloo opened the show in dazzling gold metallic wings. "It’s a dream come true," she tells InStyle. "I was so overwhelmed when I heard about it. It’s amazing, you know, it’s one of those moments that I will never forget."

Other highlights included Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima hitting the runway wearing the brand's famous $2 million Fantasy Bras, BFFs Taylor Swift and Kloss walking hand-in-hand down the runway as the singer performed "Blank Space," Lily Aldrige rocking the fluffiest angel wings ever, and the final march of all the Angels on the catwalk as balloons rained down.

--Reporting by Kim Peiffer

1 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Behati Prinsloo

The Angel kicked off the show in a dazzling ensemble complete with giant gold metallic wings. "It’s a dream come true," she tells InStyle. "I was so overwhelmed when I heard about it. It’s amazing, you know, it’s one of those moments that will never forget."
2 of 22 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima

The supermodels took to the runway wearing the brand's famous $2 million Fantasy Bras.
3 of 22 Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Candice Swanepoel

The Angel strut her stuff in custom Nicholas Kirkwood booties and 14k gold wings.
4 of 22 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Lily Donaldson

Donaldson dazzled in a look featuring 150,000 Swarovski Crystals.
5 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Doutzen Kroes

Kroes looked gorgeous in a pair of major white wings. What keeps the new mom in such amazing shape? "Nursing!" she says. "And Ballet Beautiful, it has really changed my body like no other workout."
6 of 22 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

In another gold moment, Kloss glowed in a pair of folded down wings. "The energy is pretty unreal," she tells InStyle. "It’s this day that you’ve been preparing for all year; millions of dollars of preparations, hundreds of people all year preparing for this one day, and you really just want to do what you can to not mess it up and to do your best!" Mission accomplished.
7 of 22 EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA /LANDOV

Taylor Swift

Swift took to the stage to perform her hit 'Blank Space' clad in racy lingerie and fluffy heels, looking as if she could quite possibly pass for one of the Angels themselves.
8 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Candice Swanepoel

All eyes were on Candice as she appeared in a fairytale-like ensemble as Hozier performed in the background. "I'm always nervous about the wings because my back is so small that its hard for me to carry them," she says. "But they’re so gorgeous."
9 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Lindsay Ellingson

It was a metal moment for Ellingson, who traipsed down the runway in an armour-inspired look.
10 of 22 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss

The pair took their BFF status to the next level, walking the runway together hand-in-hand as Swift performed for a second time. Not that it came as a surprise--after all, the duo has barely left each other's sides since the moment they arrived in London.
11 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra brought her Angel status to the dark side in this feathery getup.
12 of 22 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Jourdan Dunn

It was a rainbow of color when Dunn walked the runway.
13 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Lily Aldridge

Furry poofs adorned the model's shoulders as she hit the catwalk. "It’s super fun," she tells InStyle. "I'm super excited to get to come here to London for this!
14 of 22 Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Ariana Grande

Grande belted it out in true superstar form during the show.
15 of 22 Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

Elsa Hosk

The model showed off her sportier side on the catwalk.
16 of 22 Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

Izabel Goulart

Goulart fluttered down the runway in a pair of sparkling butterfly wings.
17 of 22 Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

Kloss donned a pair of intricate dragonfly wings complete with matching corset.
18 of 22 Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

Kate Grigorieva

Grigorieva donned a classic ensemble that included white feather wings a sheer négligée.
19 of 22 Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

Joan Smalls

Smalls had a fiery moment as she took a spin down the runway.
20 of 22 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Jourdan Dunn

Dunn looked like a magical woodland fairy in this metallic number.
21 of 22 Michael Stewart/FilmMagi

The Angels

The Angels took their final walk as balloons rained down.
22 of 22 Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, and The Angels

The 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show ended with a rush of balloons and plenty of star power.

