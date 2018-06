1 of 6 MCV Photo

WHY WE LOVE IT

This silhouette was a staple in the ’70s and ’80s, but nostalgia is not the reason to adopt it. Legs look longer, the dreaded "muffin top" bulge and "whale tail" thong top vanish, and anyone with a long torso can leave her blazer button undone. If you’ve been a low-rise lover, you’re in for a pleasant surprise.



HOW TO WEAR IT

High-waist ensembles are not casual-they look very much "in charge." So proportion is key: The waistband should always be visible, or what’s the point? Shirts should be tucked in or cropped high. Wide pants work best with a lean jacket; a long pencil skirt takes a looser blouse. Reach for shoes with platforms or stacked heels that let people know you mean business.



Photos: (left to right) Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Burberry Prorsum, Yigal Azrouel