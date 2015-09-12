6 Romantic Victorian Blouses To Buy Now

Bring on the romance! Victorian looks were hot for Fall 2015, and we couldn't wait to get our hands on the elegantly-ruffled, high-neck blouses seen on the Alexander McQueen runway. Not only are they richly detailed—there's something duke and duchess-worthy about the silhouettes—but there's also a chasteness of the high-neck Victorian blouse cuts that lends a certain amount of mystery to the look. Already a favorite for models like Mica Arganaraz, see these options below for the best twist on the white Oxford yet!