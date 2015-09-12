6 Romantic Victorian Blouses To Buy Now

Catwalking/Getty Images
Priya Rao
Sep 12, 2015 @ 10:45 am

Bring on the romance! Victorian looks were hot for Fall 2015, and we couldn't wait to get our hands on the elegantly-ruffled, high-neck blouses seen on the Alexander McQueen runway. Not only are they richly detailed—there's something duke and duchess-worthy about the silhouettes—but there's also a chasteness of the high-neck Victorian blouse cuts that lends a certain amount of mystery to the look. Already a favorite for models like Mica Arganaraz, see these options below for the best twist on the white Oxford yet!

1 of 6 Courtesy

Zara

$40; zara.com.

2 of 6 Courtesy

No. 21

$396; matchesfashion.com.

3 of 6 Courtesy

Alexis

$305; intermixonline.com.

4 of 6 Courtesy

Paul & Joe

$265; net-a-porter.com

5 of 6 Courtesy

Topshop

$130; us.topshop.com.

6 of 6 Courtesy

H&M

$70; hm.com.

