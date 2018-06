1 of 8 MCV Photo

WHY WE LOVE IT

With so many designers referencing the sea this season, there was an abundance of fabrics radiating iridescence, opalescence and water as if lit by moonlight. Though the glow tends to be more muted than red-carpet ready, all the better to light up real life-with subtlety.



HOW TO WEAR IT

When sequins were first strewn across day wear, doubters scoffed. Today, it?s no big deal to shimmer 24/7. Go with pearly colors in uncomplicated silhouettes. One shiny piece is sufficient. Avoid pink or red lips but not bronzer-shimmer really glows with a tan, however you achieve it.



Photos: (left to right) Giorgio Armani, Theyskens' Theory, Chanel, Reed Krakoff