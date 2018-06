Hermione Granger

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Although still enrolled in her final year in school, Hermione took a rare off-campus journey in clothes of her own choosing. As this was the last movie set in Hogwarts, Watson was overjoyed to ditch her uniform at the end of filming: "I was like, 'Burn it!' Oh my God, to be done with those shoes and that uniform--that was an exciting day."