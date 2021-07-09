Helen Mirren Arrived at Cannes Wearing the Internet's Favorite $79 Sneakers
It's no secret that products reach a certain level of desirability once a celebrity wears them. But with Cariuma's sneakers, that's not necessarily the case. The sustainable kicks have always been incredibly in demand, regularly racking up thousands-long waitlists for the simple reason that they're really good sneakers.
Somewhere along the way, big names like Nina Agdal, Naomi Watts, Jon Hamm, Noah Centineo, Pete Davidson, and Luka Sabbat, caught on to the trendy sneaker, but it's the most recent Cariuma club addition we're most excited about. Dame Helen Mirren, Hollywood icon, arrived in Nice, France for the Cannes Film Festival wearing the beloved OCA Low Top, opting for the vivid green colorway to round out her head-to-toe green ensemble.
The Mirren-approved kicks, which once had an 8,000-person waitlist, are made from a comfy but durable organic cotton-canvas upper that's breathable and lightweight, making them ideal for summer. The rest of the shoe's DNA is just as impressive (and eco-friendly). The rubber sole, which offers great traction come rain, shine, slush, or snow, is sourced using ethical tapping, the vegan memory foam insole is made from a mix of cork, bio memory foam, and organic mamona oil, and the laces, lining, and labels are all crafted from recycled plastic bottles.
Sustainability aside, these sneakers also earn five stars in the comfort department. Editors (me!) have walked all around New York City wearing them, moms (mine!) have worn them for all-day work shifts, and Mirren sports hers while traveling. Plus, out of the nearly 6,000 five-star reviews they have so far, we'd say about 75 percent of them mention the phrase "comfort" in some way.
"I was able to walk around in these all afternoon the first day I wore them and experienced no discomfort! I was pleasantly surprised there was no breaking-in period!" wrote one shopper.
Another reviewer mentioned how Cariuma's sneakers helped alleviate some of their back and leg pain. "I'm obsessed! They're getting more comfortable the more I wear them. My back/legs just don't hurt anymore, and it's absolutely the super supportive shoes that don't look like your grandma's orthopedics."
If you haven't joined the Cariuma club just yet, allow Mirren to fully convince you to. Whether it's work, play, or travel, these comfy kicks have your back. Shop them below.