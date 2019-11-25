This Science-Driven Shapewear Brand Is Having a Massive, 25% Off Everything Sale

Image zoom Courtesy

The shapewear industry can sometimes seem like a dinosaur. With all of its bulging seams and unsightly hoisting and corset-like restrictive-ness, it’s made slipping into something slimming seem shameful.

One new company is trying to change that. Founded in 2015, intimates brand Heist Studios put itself on the map by re-inventing tights. Unique 3D-knitting technology allowed it to create seamless pantyhose that women everywhere began replacing their old stockings with. The company even employed fabric scientists to create the most advanced product on the market. Now, Heist is coming for shapewear.

Its abbreviated, three-piece product lineup includes the Highlight Short, the Outer Body, and the High Waist. Each of these pieces is designed with proprietary HeroPanels, which claim to take two inches off the waist while remaining comfortable. But these products don’t just squish you in — each targets a specific set of regions, from bottom, thighs, and hips to waist, stomach, and bust. They also provide additional benefits, like supporting your posture.

If you’re curious about the brand’s science-driven shapewear, today may the best possible time to buy and try for yourself. Heist is hosting a massive, 25 percent off everything Black Friday sale, happening now through December 2.

Naturally, we recommend checking out the shapewear, but Heist’s tights and socks are also worth a test drive.

Shop shapewear like nothing you’ve ever experienced (at a deep discount) at Heist-Studios.com.

