Heidi Klum Sizzles in Summery Boho Ensemble While Enjoying Family Dinner with Kids

Heidi Klum was one hot mama while stepping out to dinner with her kids on Friday night. The knockout mom-of-four enjoyed a family night at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills. The blonde beauty hid behind oversize orange-tinted sunglasses, but couldn't help but turn heads in her sizzling summer getup.

A perfectly tanned Klum turned up the heat outside the celebrity hotspot in a billowing lilac blouse that showed off her bronzed shoulders before expanding into long flowing sleeves. She balanced the airy top with skinny jeans in light washed denim, distressed at the knees and undone at the hems. The model's long legs were lengthened by sky-high beige platform heels. She accessorized with a coordinating tan leather belt and leather bag.

Klum, who has been dating art dealer Vito Schnabel since March 2014, wore a stack of conspicuous rings on her left ring finger. The 43-year-old skipped makeup altogether and wore her sunkissed tresses in a high ponytail, showcasing her natural beauty beneath oversize orange-tinted shades.

It's nice to see the model turned business woman taking a break for some quality family time. Klum has been busy with America's Got Talent, Season 15 of Project Runway, and launching her very own eponymous swim line.

