Head-to-Toe Color
InStyle.com
Apr 01, 2015 @ 1:16 pm
Head-to-Toe Color
Victoria Beckham in a Donna Karan dress and Versace shoes
Bauer-Griffin
Head-to-Toe Color
Eva Longoria Parker in Tuleh and Rickard Shah shoes
Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks
Head-to-Toe Color
Sharon Stone in Dior by John Galliano
Donato Sardella/WireImage
Head-to-Toe Color
Nicky Hilton
Starmax
1
of
5
