The "Dad-On-Vacation" Shirt Everyone Will Be Wearing This Summer

Image zoom MiamiPIXX/VEM/BACKGRID

First it was dad hats (baseball caps), then it was dad shoes (chunky-soled sneakers), and now, the fashion world is embracing another piece of the classic dad wardrobe: Hawaiian shirts. These slightly-baggy, floral button-ups are suddenly trending again (we can hardly believe it), and although Justin Bieber keeps his on heavy rotation, it's not just the boys that get to have all the fun.

Take Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, for instance, who wore the vacation-friendly staple in her new Levi's 501 campaign. In a few of the photos, she can be seen posing in a pink, knotted version, which stylist Karla Welch — who also dresses Justin — paired with denim shorts. Fellow model Gigi Hadid has also proven to be a fan of Hawaiian shirts, sharing a photo of her own via Instagram, and Miley Cyrus recently wore a long-sleeved, breezy option while visiting the Versace Mansion in Miami.

The best thing about the rise of this laid-back must-have? It can be styled a handful of ways — Miley wore hers as a cover-up — looks great on everyone, and is extremely comfortable, thanks to that loose fit. Hawaiian shirts will no doubt be everywhere this summer, so take a look at how to expertly style one, ahead.

Image zoom Levi's/Karla and Matthew Welch

Hailey Bieber

Hailey gave us an idea for a future warm-weather outfit in her pink Levi's option.

Image zoom gigihadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid

The model matched her light green Hawaiian shirt to a tight pair of shorts.

Image zoom beyonce/Instagram

Beyoncé

Beyoncé also pulled the same move with her pants, but unbuttoned her shirt to give things a sexy twist.

Image zoom emmaroberts/Instagram

Emma Roberts

The actress went with something simple and black, casually styling her top with a pair of jeans.