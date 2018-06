Having a Moment: 7 Spring Scarves to Transform Your Look

Conquer spring’s irregular weather with a fun, bright scarf! Perfect for spring’s chillier moments, yet light enough to keep on all day, this spring accessory is a must-have layering piece. Click the photo to see our seven favorites, including picks from J.Crew, Kate Spade, Forever 21, and more.

