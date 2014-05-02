Haute Minimalism

May 02, 2014 @ 9:49 am
Clothes We Love: Haute Minimalism
REASONS TO LOVE IT
Architectural shapes and structured fabrics like wool, leather, and crêpe give way to swirly skirts, slouchy pants, and dresses that skim the body in a stripped-down palette of black and white. It?s a citified way of dressing that radiates a cool confidence.

HOW TO WORK IT
Resist the urge to inject a predictable pop of color with a bold shoe. Keep the look cohesive with black or nude footwear. Adding accessories would be like clutter-ing up a refined home with tchotchkes. So rely on just one piece (like a structured bag or a basic belt), or skip them altogether. Makeup should be subtle: a strong statement like red lips or smoky eyes would undermine the simplicity of the look.

Runway looks: (left to right) Saint Laurent, Narciso Rodriguez, Reed Krakoff, Michael Kors
Clothes We Love: Haute Minimalism
Robert Rodriguez Dress
Cotton-polyamide, $495; saksfifthavenue.com.
Clothes We Love: Haute Minimalism
Reed Krakoff Sandals
Sharkskin, patent leather, and PVC, $750; reedkrakoff.com.
Clothes We Love: Haute Minimalism
J Brand Top
Cotton-polyester, $375; bergdorfgoodman.com for stores.
Clothes We Love: Haute Minimalism
R.J. Graziano Bangles
Resin, $20 (top) and $30 (bottom); rjgraziano.com.
Clothes We Love: Haute Minimalism
Elie Tahari Edition Coat
Cotton crepe with mesh, $528; saksfifthavenue.com for stores.
Clothes We Love: Haute Minimalism
Joanna Maxham Bag
Calfskin, $525; joannamaxham.com.
Clothes We Love: Haute Minimalism
Black Label by Chico's Jacket
Rayon-nylon, $149; chicos.com.
Clothes We Love: Haute Minimalism
10 Crosby Derek Lam Flats
Printed leather, $275; neimanmarcus.com.
