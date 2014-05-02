Haute Minimalism

1 of 9 ImaxTree (4)

REASONS TO LOVE IT

Architectural shapes and structured fabrics like wool, leather, and crêpe give way to swirly skirts, slouchy pants, and dresses that skim the body in a stripped-down palette of black and white. It?s a citified way of dressing that radiates a cool confidence.



HOW TO WORK IT

Resist the urge to inject a predictable pop of color with a bold shoe. Keep the look cohesive with black or nude footwear. Adding accessories would be like clutter-ing up a refined home with tchotchkes. So rely on just one piece (like a structured bag or a basic belt), or skip them altogether. Makeup should be subtle: a strong statement like red lips or smoky eyes would undermine the simplicity of the look.



Runway looks: (left to right) Saint Laurent, Narciso Rodriguez, Reed Krakoff, Michael Kors